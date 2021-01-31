HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities is gearing up for this year’s income tax season with its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, but this year it will be different due to COVID-19 concerns.
“All VITA sites are by appointment only and will be using a drop-off service,” said Amy Messinger, VITA program coordinator for United Way of the River Cities in Huntington.
Instead of coming to the site, like in previous years, taxpayers can call 844-WVCARES (982-2737) to be placed on the VITA call-back list.
“After taxpayers make an appointment, they will receive a pre-visit phone call from one of our volunteers in early February,” Messinger said. “This call will explain what you need to bring and what you can expect when you come to the site.”
Messinger says volunteers will prepare tax returns and taxpayers will come back later or on another day to pick up their tax return.
“Available days and times will be discussed when a volunteer calls to schedule an appointment,” Messinger said.
She added that extra security measures will be in place to protect tax information, and all visitors and volunteers at a site will be required to wear a mask and socially distance.
Sites will be at many of the familiar locations, as well as at some new locations.
This year’s locations include Barboursville Public Library, Gallaher Village Public Library, Goodwill Industries’ main office on Memorial Boulevard in Huntington, Hamlin Community Center, Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority Johnston Centre, MVB Banking Huntington Branch, Southwestern Community Action Council Milton Office, Southwestern Community Action Council Point Pleasant Office, Unlimited Future Inc. and the Wayne County Economic Development Agency (EDA) Office.
She said this year they are also able to offer a fully virtual tax preparation process.
“Taxpayers can go to www.getyourrefund.org/uwrcvita beginning Feb. 1 to start the virtual process,” she explained. “If taxpayers have an email address and a cellphone or other digital device, such as a tablet, they can securely and electronically provide us with information without leaving home. Our VITA volunteers will call to discuss the tax return and the tax return will be prepared by one of our IRS-certified VITA volunteers.”
The program serves low- to moderate income households that generally qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, people with disabilities or the elderly.
“During intake, a volunteer will review tax documents and income level to ensure the return is eligible for preparation through the VITA program,” Messinger explained. “The VITA program will be able to prepare returns for most people who qualify. VITA, however, cannot prepare returns with farm income, rental income, and self-employment with losses, business use of the home or depreciation.”
United Way of the River Cities, in partnership with IRS and local nonprofit organizations, has coordinated the program at a variety of physical locations and online for more than 10 years.
“For the most part, if you have an income of $60,000 or less, then you could qualify for the program,” Messinger said.
Messinger added that they are also suggesting folks use MyFreeTaxes.com, a free online tax preparation program that is available for anyone who wants a do-it-yourself option to prepare and electronically file their own tax return.
“MyFreeTaxes.com is 100% free and has no income limit for users,” she said.