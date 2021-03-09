ONA — Little Victories Animal Rescue Shelter is usually the one giving the help, but it was the one in need last weekend.
On Saturday, the staff at the shelter had extra hands available in the form of volunteers as they continued to freshen up the facilities and rebuild some of what was damaged during February ice storms and recent high waters.
“There was some flooding in our outdoor areas, and we are still cleaning off some trees and limbs that fell on the kennels and cottages,” manager Josh Morrison said. “It did a good bit of damage, most of it being where trees fell and busted stuff up.”
Some of the more regular maintenance like deep cleaning kennels and other rooms inside, regraveling outdoor kennels and putting a fresh coat of paint on the walls were just a few things the volunteers who showed up to work Saturday were able to help with.
“We’ve been working so much on cleaning up stuff from the storm that we haven’t had time at all to upkeep the kennels and other cosmetic things,” added Morrison.
Other tasks for the day included cutting up trees and limbs, repairing kennels and laying more gravel down in some of the outdoor areas for the shelter’s animals.
“A lot of the kennels were damaged. Our play yard was damaged. So, it’ll be a long process to fix it all,” Morrison said.
After the first round of ice storms, the shelter was without power and phone service for around two weeks. In that time, they continued to get calls about taking animals in, but couldn’t take the calls and can’t fill the need until the facility is fully up and running again.
“We’re not so far behind that any of the animals are suffering or being neglected,” said Morrison. “They are taken care of, but we want to be back to the top-notch level, and we need help getting back to where everything is super clean and tidy.”
It’s not unusual for the shelter to host volunteer cleanup days — in fact, they do them every year. But more work calls for more hands, shortening the timeline for when they can get back to doing what they do best: taking in and rehoming animals.
“We’ve got to get back to where we can take those animals in and get them vetted and into new homes,” Morrison said.
He added that more volunteer days are likely to follow this summer as the shelter continues to clean and make repairs as needed even after the help over the weekend.