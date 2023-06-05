Design 1 for the Charleston's fourth ArtBus. The finalists are Wes Eary, Liz Pavlovic and Brianna Taft. The ArtBus project is a collaboration between FestivALL, the City of Charleston Office of Public Art, the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority, and the Charleston Area Alliance.
Design 3 for the Charleston's fourth ArtBus. The finalists are Wes Eary, Liz Pavlovic and Brianna Taft. The ArtBus project is a collaboration between FestivALL, the City of Charleston Office of Public Art, the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority, and the Charleston Area Alliance.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
