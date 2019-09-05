Walking group hosts First Saturday walk starting from Statehouse steps

The newly created West Virginia branch of EverWalk Nation will host its premiere First Saturday walk, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, from the front steps of the State Capitol.
The 2- to 3-mile walk will be along Kanawha Boulevard, led by chapter founder Patti Hamilton. EverWalk Nation promotes outdoor walking for its health and fitness benefits, and encourages members to personally commit to taking at least three walks per week. Group walks are held on the first Saturday of each month.
The tentative name for the newest EverWalk Nation chapter is West Virginia Walkers.