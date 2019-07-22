Ward, Nyden among winners of rural journalism award

Charleston Gazette-Mail reporter Ken Ward Jr. and former Charleston Gazette reporter Paul J. Nyden are among three people named Monday as winners of the annual Tom and Pat Gish Award, given for “courage, tenacity and integrity in rural journalism.”
Ward and Nyden are sharing the award with former National Public Radio reporter Howard Berkes. The award is given by the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based at the University of Kentucky, and named after the couple who published The Mountain Eagle in Whitesburg, Kentucky, for more than 50 years.
Ward, a native of Mineral County, joined the Gazette in 1991. Last year, he was awarded a MacArthur Foundation fellowship based on his investigative reporting. The foundation said Ward was chosen because he excels at “revealing the human and environmental toll of natural-resource extraction in West Virginia and spurring greater accountability among public and private stakeholders.”
Ward said the fellowship was “a strong vote of confidence in local journalism, and more to the point in local journalism that doesn’t just parrot the official line, but questions and holds accountable powerful people, industries, governments and other institutions that might not be acting in the public interest.”
Nyden, Ward’s mentor, worked at the Gazette from 1982 to 2015, when he retired. He died last year. In his obituary for the Gazette-Mail, Ward wrote that Nyden “defended the public’s interests by consistently taking on powerful state businesses and challenging political leaders across West Virginia.”
Berkes retired last year after a 38-year career, much of it in public media. He joined National Public Radio after reporting on the eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980, and became the network’s rural correspondent.
After covering the Upper Big Branch mine disaster in 2010, Berkes began investigating workplace safety, and discovered an epidemic of black-lung disease among coal miners in Central Appalachia that federal regulators had ignored or even denied. His work was the basis for “Coal’s Deadly Dust,” a documentary for “Frontline” on PBS.
The Gish awards will be presented Sept. 26 in Lexington, Kentucky, at the Al Smith Awards Dinner of the institute and the Bluegrass Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.