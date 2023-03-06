HUNTINGTON — Although the city of Huntington has been attempting to stay up to date on pothole repairs, the spring season will allow the city to repair road damage from the winter season entirely.
Huntington’s roads have been repaired by the city’s public works department all winter, but the major state roads will be fixed in the following months by the West Virginia Division of Highways.
During the winter, both departments focus on patching with cold or stored hot asphalt. Once asphalt plants open back up in the coming weeks is when major long-term repairs can take place.
Mark Bates, director of the City of Huntington’s public works department and Rob Pennington, an engineer for District 2 of the DOH, said patching has been more manageable this year due to a warmer winter and fewer freeze cycles.
Bates said the city had received 84 pothole repair requests since November and has been using a new piece of equipment that heats asphalt as its being poured. Bates said the department aims to purchase another piece of equipment to warm the ground before the asphalt flows.
Pennington said the DOH has received additional funding from budget surpluses in recent years, which has allowed the department to focus on larger projects of repaving roads, lessening the risk of potholes developing through the winter. Pennington said he had received positive feedback from residents asking for roads to be paved after successful pothole repairs.
“I think that’s progress in the sense of the overall condition of our roads,” Pennington said.
Pennington also asked the community to be vigilant and patient while driving as crews begin repairing potholes from the winter in the coming months.