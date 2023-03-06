Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Although the city of Huntington has been attempting to stay up to date on pothole repairs, the spring season will allow the city to repair road damage from the winter season entirely.

Huntington’s roads have been repaired by the city’s public works department all winter, but the major state roads will be fixed in the following months by the West Virginia Division of Highways.

