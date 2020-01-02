2019 warmest year on record for Elkins, Clarksburg according to NWS climate data

For two of the six cities for which the National Weather Service's Charleston Forecast Office collects official climate data, 2019 was the warmest year on record, with the four other cities posting annual mean temperatures well above the norm.
Elkins and Clarksburg set annual heat records with mean temperatures of 53.5 degrees and 56.6 degrees, respectively, according to an annual climate review posted on the Charleston Forecast Office's social media sites on Thursday.
Beckley recorded its fourth warmest year on record in 2019 with an annual mean temperature of 54.7 degrees, while Charleston matched its 12th warmest year with an annual mean temperature of 57.9 degrees — 2.2 degrees above the norm.
Huntington matched its 13th warmest annual mean temperature of 57.7 degrees, while Parkersburg matched its 16th warmest annual mean temperature of 55.5.
Charleston led the pack in the number of days in which temperatures reached or exceeded 90 degrees, recording 54 such events in 2019. The capital city's hottest day of the year occurred on Sept. 13, with a reading of 98 degrees. Huntington had 90-degree-plus temperatures on 38 days last year, with its warmest day also taking place on Sept. 13 with a 96-degree reading.
In Clarksburg, the 90-degree mark was surpassed 33 times last year, with its hottest temperature for the year — 95 degrees — attained on Sept. 3, Oct. 1 and Oct. 3. Parkersburg had 26 90-degree-plus days last year reaching its high temperature for the year — 96 degrees — on Oct. 3.
Elkins had seven 90-degree-plus days last year, reaching a high point of 92 degrees on July 21 and 22, while Beckley exceeded the 90 degree mark only six times, with a high reading for the year of 92 degrees taking place Oct. 10.
Elkins posted its 6th fewest number of nights with sub-freezing temperatures in 2019 with 120, and experienced its low temperature mark for the year of minus 13 degrees on Jan. 31 — the coldest night of the year in all six cities. Clarksburg recorded its 10th lowest number of sub-freezing nights last year with 100, including its low for the year of minus 6 degrees.
Parkersburg had 103 nights with sub-freezing temperatures last year — an average number for the Wood County city — and posted a low temperature reading for the year of minus 5 degrees. Beckley residents experienced 92 nights with temperatures of 32 degrees or lower, the sixth fewest on record for the Raleigh County city. The low temperature for the year in Beckley was minus 2 degrees.
Sub-freezing nights occurred in Huntington 92 times last year, about average for the Cabell County city, where the low temperature for the year was 1 degree. Charleston matched its yearly average of 88 nights with sub-freezing temperatures last year, and posted a low temperature reading for the year of 2 degrees.
Snowfall totals for 2019 were below average at all six climate data cities, with Charleston recording its 10th lightest snowfall year on record with 9 inches. Parkersburg matched its 11th lightest annual snowfall total of 4.4 inches, while Huntington's 7-inch snowfall total for the year was the 13th sparsest on record.
Beckley's 27.1-inch annual snowfall total was the 14th lowest on record, while the 37 inches that fell on Elkins last year was the city's 18th lightest yearly snowfall on record. Clarksburg recorded 12.1 inches of snowfall last year
Precipitation totals for the year ranged from 6.78 inches above average at Huntington, where a yearly total of 49.37 inches accounted for the city's 14th highest annual rainfall on record, to 4.23 inches below normal at Clarksburg, where the precipitation tally for the year was 41.6 inches.
Beckey's precipitation total for 2019 was 44.06 inches, nearly 3 inches above normal, while Elkins recorded 50.03 inches, 3.2 inches above the norm. In Parkersburg, 47.33 inches of precipitation were recorded — 6.14 inches above the yearly average. The annual rainfall total for Charleston was 46.91 inches, nearly 3 inches above normal.
The heaviest daily precipitation of 2019 occurred on Aug. 23 in Charleston, where 2.35 inches were recorded; Feb. 6 in Parkersburg, with 2.48 inches; Aug. 23 in Elkins, with 1.98 inches; Dec. 16 in Huntington, with 1.94 inches; July 22 in Beckley, with 1.66 inches, and July 17 in Clarksburg, with 1.49 inches.
Rainfall totals of a little more than an inch are expected to fall across most of the western half of the state through Saturday, and then turn to snow by Sunday morning, according to the Charleston Forecast Office. In the western lowlands, accumulations ranging from 0.2 inches to 1 inch are expected, with up to four inches possible in the eastern mountains.