With temperatures projected below freezing, the city of Charleston will open a warming shelter Tuesday night for those who need a warm place to sleep.
The shelter, at the Salvation Army on Tennessee Avenue on the West Side, will be open from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Those who stay at the shelter will also have access to services from Cabin Creek Health Systems, the Kanawha Valley Regional Transport Authority and other community groups, according to a news release.
Because of limited space options, there is only one warming shelter in Charleston that opens when temperatures drop below 15 degrees Fahrenheit for extended periods of time.
The shelter is a collaboration between the city emergency services, the United Way of Central West Virginia and the Kanawha Valley Collective.
Staffing for the warming shelter comes from a mix of service providers and volunteers. To volunteer at the city’s warming shelter, contact Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia, at 304-340-3503, or email moneal@unitedwaywv.org.