While subfreezing temperatures and brisk winds were widespread across much of West Virginia early Monday, a precipitation-free warming trend is expected to begin on Tuesday and extend into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office.
Flurries of wind-driven snow whitened lawns and pastures with trace accumulations at scattered locales in the state’s highlands starting late Saturday. By early Monday, two inches of snow had accumulated at Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County, accounting for the state’s most significant snowfall so far this season.
On Halloween morning, as temperatures dipped into the teens, Snowshoe Mountain became the state’s first ski area to activate its snowmaking gear. The resort’s snow guns continued to blaze early Monday, when an overnight low of 16 degrees was recorded.
Snowshoe, the state’s largest ski area, hopes to open at least some of its 60 trails and 14 lifts on Nov. 25.
In Canaan Valley, home of Canaan Valley Resort and Timberline Mountain ski areas and White Grass Touring Center cross-country resort, weekend flurries produced about a quarter-inch of snow, with 0.3 inches recorded at the Tucker County town of Davis, while 0.7 inches were observed at the aptly named Pocahontas County community of Frost.
Meanwhile, the state is in store for a dry warming trend expected to produce steadily rising temperatures through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
In Charleston, where Monday’s high failed to make it out of the 40s, daytime temperatures in the low 70s are expected to return by Friday and linger in the mid-70s Saturday through Monday.