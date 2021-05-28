Circuit Court Judge Warren McGraw is retiring after more than two decades on the bench.
In a letter to Gov. Jim Justice announcing the move, McGraw, 82, cited "physical impairments due to Parkinson’s Disease." His retirement takes effect June 21.
McGraw took over as 27th Circuit Court judge in 2009 after serving six years as a state Supreme Court justice.
McGraw began his political career in 1968, when he was elected to the state House. He won election to the state Senate in 1972, served three straight terms and was Senate president from 1980-85. He joined Wyoming County's board of education in 1986 before being elected county prosecuting attorney.
In 1998, McGraw won a seat on the state Supreme Court of Appeals and later served as chief justice. He captured Circuit Court elections in 2008 and 2016.
Justice can appoint McGraw's replacement to serve the remaining two-and-a-half years of his term until the next election.
McGraw is the brother of former state Attorney General Darrell McGraw.