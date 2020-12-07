Customers of Waste Management are facing a 3.58% rate increase in 2021.
Waste Management has filed for the rate hike, slated to be effective Jan. 1, based upon the percentage increase in the Garbage and Trash Index of the United States Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The base rates exclude fuel and tipping fee surcharges.
For residential services, the rate is scheduled to increase from $15.38 to $15.93 in Clay County, from $17.08 to $17.69 in Kanawha and Putnam counties, and from $15.03 to $15.57 in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha and Roane counties. (Two different certificates for Kanawha County resulted in two different rates there.)
State code allows solid waste collecting and hauling motor carriers to increase their rates on Jan. 1 of each year provided the hike is equal to or less than the percentage of any increase in the Garbage and Trash Index.
The state Public Service Commission in a Nov. 24 order required Waste Management to let the commission know when it mailed out notice of all rate changes and said it would issue an order authorizing the rates based in part upon receiving that notification.