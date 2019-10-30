Wayne County senator tapped as new Government Organization chairman

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, announced Wednesday that he has picked Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, to serve as chairman of the Senate Government Organization Committee.
Maynard, owner of a used car dealership in Genoa and a two-term senator, currently is chairman of the Senate Natural Resources, Economic Development and Enrolled Bills committees, and co-chairman of the Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee.
A Marshall University graduate, Maynard replaces former senator Greg Boso, R-Nicholas, who resigned from the Senate in September, after taking a job that will require extensive out-of-state travel during legislative sessions.
“Mark has an analytical mind and never hesitates to ask the tough questions that need to be asked when it comes to making sure that we are working to advance commonsense, good-government bills,” Carmichael said in a statement. “His vast experience with the legislative rule-making process will be invaluable to him as he steps into the chairmanship of this critical committee.”
First elected to the Senate in a 2014 upset of then-Senate Majority Leader Truman Chafin, D-Mingo, Maynard was re-elected in 2018.
A political conservative, Maynard was co-chairman of the Donald Trump presidential campaign in West Virginia, and was featured in a New York Times article about his road trip to attend Trump’s inauguration.
More recently, Maynard made the news for objecting to Charleston businessman Howard Swint’s call to remove the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson from the Capitol grounds, arguing that it represents a form of hate speech. During the 2019 regular session, Maynard sponsored legislation that would have barred the state from ever removing the statue.
“My thoughts are, it’s our history, part of what has taken our country to where it is today,” Maynard said of the statue.