WAYNE — A group of 26 Russian Orthodox monks hidden in a holler in Wayne County is fundraising to complete a new church to bring the word of Christ to the community.
Across West Virginia, you can find diversity where you least expect it, and the Holy Cross Monastery, whose brotherhood has resided deep in Wayne County since 2000, is no exception.
The Holy Cross Monastery Brotherhood is an English-speaking monastery under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia in the Diocese of Eastern America & New York. It was founded in September 1986 by Hieromonk Kallistos in House Springs, Missouri, where the monastery remained for 14 years.
After plans emerged to build a highway through the monastery’s property, the monks needed a place to move. Maurice Sill, a Marshall University professor then, got into the Russian Orthodox religion after marrying Nadia Sill, a Russian Orthodox priest’s daughter. The two owned a 188-acre property in Wayne County and knew they wanted to use the land to further the church’s mission. They used the cabin on the property as a chapel where they performed services. When they heard about the Holy Cross Monastery needing a place to move its brotherhood, the Sills donated their property.
“Father Seraphim (the monastery’s current abbot) seemed pretty clear this is where God wanted us to be,” said Father Basil, who has been with Holy Cross Monastery for nine years.
The brotherhood, composed of eight monks, moved to the monastery in May 2000. There wasn’t much on the property but older barns and the cabin that the monks also used as a chapel until a couple of years later when they built the church they have been in for years now with a three-car garage pattern joined with their dining hall next to the church made out of a double-wide trailer.
With the monks’ growing brotherhood and visitors, their current church and dining hall haven’t been able to fit everyone for a while.
The monastery has wanted to build a new church since 2017-18 and took the time to figure out what they wanted and how they would do it. Since 2019, the monastery has been building its new church that will hold 250-300 and have a dining hall in the basement.
The new church was designed by Andrew Gould, who created it to have key elements of traditional Orthodox architecture, fit the monastery’s existing buildings’ aesthetic, and incorporate American architecture themes as well.
“That is part of the vision to have this blending of something that is Eastern and ancient and yet also completely at home, you know, in rural West Virginia down to the details,” Father Philaret said. “Some shrines that will adorn the inside of the new church will embody artistic and design elements from Eastern sources from Russia or from the Middle East where Jerusalem is but also primarily colonial American architecture.”
Father Philaret described the new church as a “warm wooden structure,” meant to feel “warm and inviting and very American.”
“So I think for people who come to visit our church in the future decades to come and not just see the beauty of the large open spaces, but also get up close and see something that looks like, ‘Oh, my grandmother used to have something like that.’ I think is very inviting and will provide a sense of belonging even for people who might be coming from far away or who are new to things that are as exotic-looking as aspects of our church design are.”
The church construction has been ongoing since 2022. The workers, primarily local laborers, are currently working on the dome that will be in the center of the church.
The dome is a very traditional element of church architecture in Eastern and Western Christianity, Father Basil said, symbolic of the vault of heaven and God looking down into the sacred space. Windows all the way around the dome let in light beams to the sanctuary, he added.
“These kinds of elements, you know, the placements of the windows, the way that all kind of interacts with the direction of the sun — it, I think, acts in a way that sort of transfigures the world around us,” Father Basil said. “It takes the beauty that’s present in creation and sort of elevates it and presents it to us in a way that helps us immediately enter into the spiritual dimension of the world that we’re surrounded by.”
The new church will also have a wrap-around porch for visitors to stand on when the inside is filled, along with a bell tower adorned by large bells donated from Russia that the monks will access by the steel spiral staircase to be installed soon.
“Our mission here is primarily for us as Orthodox Christians. We believe that the most important change and the most effective change starts with us with the individual, not in activism, but in changing ourselves, our hearts purifying ourselves, coming to greater knowledge of the truth through Jesus Christ, and ... doing so has a positive ripple effect across the world,” Father Philaret said.
While the new church will be a beautiful space for people to come and pray, “it also ... functions as an important symbol as a beacon for what we as Orthodox Christians, specifically Orthodox monks, are striving to do and how through changing our lives and through a life of prayer, we hope to change the world and spread a positive message,” he added.
Father Basil says it was important for the monastery’s abbot to have local laborers build the church. The foreman is a Wayne County resident and most of the laborers are local as well.
“I think we hope to make use of as much West Virginia talent and craftsmanship as we can in the construction of this building because ... it’s our offering to God, our community offering to God, but also we are trying to hold up our state, kind of, and our community the broader community is taking God’s blessing which I think we can all recognize that we need,” Father Basil said.
The laborers travel from 20 minutes to an hour five days a week to help build the church filled with traditional arches, pillars and domes because they understand it’s something special, Father Philaret said.
“A number of them are Christians and so they understand our vantage point that this is the house of God that we are building and that it’s something special and even though it’s not their church, they are pleased to be a part of it,” Father Philaret said.
The monastery has been funding the construction mainly through donations and fundraising. The monks have been documenting the church construction process and creating videos and interviews to spread awareness about the monastery and the project through the Holy Cross website and Facebook page.
The funding has been two-thirds donations and one third profit from various businesses the Monastery partakes in to keep it going, such as their gift shop, essence shop, soap making and bakery, Brother Martin said.
The monastery aims to raise enough money to have construction complete enough for monks and parishioners to pray in sometime next year. For more information on the monastery, church construction or to donate, go to holycross.org
