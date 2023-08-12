Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WAYNE — A group of 26 Russian Orthodox monks hidden in a holler in Wayne County is fundraising to complete a new church to bring the word of Christ to the community.

Across West Virginia, you can find diversity where you least expect it, and the Holy Cross Monastery, whose brotherhood has resided deep in Wayne County since 2000, is no exception.

A new Eastern Orthodox Church is under construction in Wayne County. The Holy Cross Monastery is expanding from their current one room church to a brand new brick and mortar building including a dining hall, bell tower and dome.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you