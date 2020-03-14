'We feel blessed' -- WV community takes pride in its Irish roots

IRELAND — If your plans for welcoming spring don’t include a midnight hike to a dangling boulder on the side of a slippery, sloping hill, well, you must not be from Ireland, West Virginia.
The annual Irish Spring Festival here, which was canceled Friday amid concerns over the coronavirus, began with a simple question that turned out to be not so simple after all.
“We just started talking and someone said, ‘Why are we called Ireland?’ And none of us knew,” said Sandy King.
That was roughly 40 years ago, and King was the head of what was then called the Lewis County Extension Homemakers Club, a thriving club in a tiny, unincorporated community along the West Fork River at the southern end of the county.
Her husband overheard the women chatting and issued a challenge: Why didn’t they go find out where the name came from?
So they did.
“We went to the library and the courthouse and did some research,” King said.
They dug through old books, deeds, property records and marriage certificates and even got information from old census reports.
Turns out, it all dates to a guy who was apparently born in the country of Ireland decades before the Revolutionary War.
“We were called Ireland in honor of a gentleman, Andrew Wilson, whose nickname was Old Ireland because supposedly he lived to be 114 years old,” King said.
According to “A History of Lewis County, West Virginia, 1920” by Edward C. Smith, Wilson was born in a small village in Erin in 1729.
“He immigrated to America in the early 1800s” — he would have been about 70 at that point — “and then there was a deed that states that Andrew Wilson and a John C. Wilson purchased 600 acres from a Benjamin Willard. We searched the old deeds, and they said he purchased that in 1827.”
That would have made him 98 years old. And even then, he still had some living to do.
It’s not clear why Andrew Wilson left his native Ireland, or how he landed in what’s now West Virginia. But he wasn’t the only one. The phone book — they still have one — is full of the evidence with plenty of listings for family names like McCray, Mollohan, MacDonald and McCartney. Maybe, reasoned King’s husband, Buzz, they just felt at home among the mountains.
“We think the people in Ireland were much like the people were here,” he said. “They were subsistence farmers. They worked every day. They dug the ground. They had to work at making a living. They planted the potatoes and raised big families.”
Other information appears to support all of the documentation, including a marriage certificate Andrew Wilson signed to vouch for a daughter’s legal age and another deed that shows his property being sold to be used as the site for the area’s first school.
“He died at 114 years of age, supposedly, the day after he voted for James K. Polk for president” in November 1843, King said.
“So when the post office was established here, they named it Ireland in his honor.”
•••
Research completed, that would have been that, except all that history seemed a cause for celebration. So, the ladies formed a committee to gather ideas and began planning for the community of Ireland to hold its first Irish Spring Festival in 1982.
“We decided we would always include the first day of spring and St. Patrick’s Day, so that’s why it’s called the Irish Spring Festival. That makes it tough some years,” King said.
Many of the things they did that first year have become long-standing traditions: the bake sale, a pet show, the crowning of a king and queen and a square dance.
“We don’t know how to do Irish jigs very well, so we have a square dance.” King paused for a moment and shook her head.
“We came up with a 24-hour prayer vigil. Can you believe that?”
They knew from the beginning, though, that they couldn’t do it by themselves.
“So we all got on the telephone. We called 75 different people in the community that did not belong to the club. Men, women, whatever. Everybody said, yes, they would help us.”
From the beginning, they didn’t charge for the children’s activities so people could afford to bring their families.
And the centerpiece, of course, was the parade, held rain, shine, flood or driving snowstorm.
Please, no boring cars or trucks.
“We ask people to either walk, ride bicycles, four-wheelers, tractors, just make ‘em interesting, because when people put cars and trucks in, they don’t decorate and they don’t make ‘em interesting. One year we had a wheelbarrow.”
They eventually dropped horseshoes for lack of interest and a hayride over concerns about liability.
They added Irish road bowling after someone went to Ireland and came back with four red bowling balls and a list of rules.
And then there’s that over-sized pebble that’s had so much attention.
Buzz King points with pride to the dangling boulder that overlooks the community here.
“Ireland had a blarney stone. But we had a rock that was sitting precariously up on the hill that the kids used to just play around on. It looks like it’s gonna roll off and fall on everybody. But it never has,” he said.
“When we started the festival somebody said, ‘Well, we can call ours the blarney rock.’ And every year, that’s where we walk to declare spring,” Sandy King said.
“It’s really a big rock. And you leave pennies on it for the leprechauns and you’re up there, and when the actual time of spring comes in, they’re all yelling.”
“I ring the church bell, doesn’t matter if it’s three o’clock in the morning,” said Sharrey Craig, who was running for queen this year.
“They usually take an egg in there. You know, at the equinox an egg will stand up. So somebody’ll have an egg. And it really does work,” she said.
Buzz King looked at the boulder again, and thought for a moment of the community’s famous, possibly 114-year-old namesake. “We say that if you make the trip to the Blarney Rock for 114 consecutive springs you’ll live to be older than old Ireland.”
•••
A lot has been made of the luck of the Irish — what with the leprechauns and the four-leaf clovers, the imaginary pot of gold at the end of every rainbow.
Truth be told, once you get past all the symbols of the old country, Ireland, West Virginia, has faced many of the same struggles of other, more anonymous communities that dot the rural landscape here.
The schools have gotten bigger, fewer and farther away. Churches have shuttered. Neighbors have moved on and businesses have closed. Those who remain mostly enjoy a life without a surplus of luxury goods.
It just doesn’t seem to weigh on them quite so heavily.
“We have what we need,” Sandy King said. “We’re not wealthy, but we’re not poor either.”
What they do have that so many of the surrounding areas don’t seem to is an identity, a joint sense of self, a connection to each other and a purpose bigger than themselves — specific things they never expected, but that came nonetheless through the annual celebration.
“The festival has re-established a sense of pride in the community. And hopefully, we’d like to be a model for all the little communities around West Virginia or wherever. They can find what’s different, or special, about their area, that’s what it takes. People have to pick themselves up by their own straps and take pride in their community,” Buzz King said.
“I don’t know how lucky the Irish really are. I don’t know how lucky we really are, but we feel lucky to be from this area. What makes us lucky is this community ... Blessed, lucky. Whatever you want to call it.”