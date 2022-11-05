Fifty years ago, Hollie Brown led striking city workers on a march from Capitol Street to City Hall with a simple demand: Dignity in the workplace.
The employees, mostly Black men, came from the city’s refuse and street departments. They were on Day 37 of a strike that stretched nine weeks, sometimes turned violent and shifted the course of the state's capital city.
“We didn’t at the time see it as this big, historic event. We were simply doing what we had to do,” said Brown, 81, of Charleston, sitting at a table at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews looking over newspaper clippings from the time. “We knew we deserved better. To get better, well, we had to fight for it. And so we did.”
The strike began July 31, 1972, when more than 100 workers walked off the job demanding then-Mayor John Hutchinson recognize their union (Local 1548, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO) and implement a fair grievance process to stop employees from being fired for political reasons.
It lasted until Sept. 28, when a circuit court judge ruled the strike illegal.
“Some, I think, would look at that as a failure, that we didn’t get the recognition – and that’s the crazy thing. This was only a strike for recognition of the union,” said John Donnelly, who along with Tom Gagliardo was sent from the national municipal workers union office in Washington to Charleston to help local employees organize. “These were workers, a lot of Black workers, who just wanted dignity, and that’s why we made dignity the theme of the whole ordeal.”
Brown was the local union president. He took a city job after retiring from the Army and briefly working as a coal miner.
Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones was in his early 20s working as a gravedigger at Spring Hill Cemetery, where Brown approached him and his coworkers in the middle of the day and said, “Drop the shovels.”
“Hollie told us that’s it, we’re not taking it anymore, and we didn’t need to be convinced any further,” Jones recalled. “We dropped the shovels and we didn’t work for weeks. There really was a deep divide in the city at the time.”
It wasn’t the first time tensions rose among refuse and other city workers. A year earlier, they walked off the job but returned after a few days believing what turned out to be empty promises from city leaders.
“This time – 1972 – it had to be different. We weren’t going to take lip service from politicians,” Brown said. “We wanted to see real change, and we weren’t going to return to work until that happened.”
In an address to workers and pro-labor state lawmakers Aug. 19, 1972 – the 20th day of the strike – Brown said refuse and street employees had been working for “almost a year on the promise that our grievances would be resolved.”
“We walked off our jobs because of repeated injustices toward us. We walked off our jobs because we had no system to obtain justice. We walked off our jobs because the mayor refused to discuss our simple demands for union recognition, a written agreement including a fair grievance procedure and a return to work without reprisals,” Brown said. Donnelly called it “a firebrand speech.”
The strike was among the first real tests for the newly elected Hutchinson. Attempts to contact him for this story were unsuccessful.
“The whole city was on edge,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper, who as a 20-year-old in 1972 was volunteering for the city police force. “There was a great potential for violence, and I think a lot of people felt that. Tensions were high. It could have been bad.”
Four years earlier, the municipal workers union represented striking Memphis sanitation workers demanding safer work conditions after two employees were killed on the job. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to town to deliver a speech to workers. The next evening, as King prepared for dinner April 4, 1968, he was assassinated on his hotel balcony.
Donnelly and Gagliardo knew workers who were in Memphis in 1968 and saw similarities between the places and circumstances. In both places, Gagliardo said, many striking workers were Black and there were “racial undertones.”
The Rev. Ralph Abernathy, a civil rights activist and Baptist minister who was in Memphis when King was shot, came to Charleston to galvanize workers.
“That was a big moment. It lit a fire under us, I think,” Donnelly said. “We couldn’t stop thinking about what happened just a few years before, though, and it was impossible to ignore the likeness between the two movements.”
Headlines in both the Charleston Gazette and Daily Mail newspapers document violence tied to the strike. City council meetings were heated. Some non-striking city employees were arrested for bringing guns to City Hall and threatening strikers. Some strikers were assaulted and hospitalized. Brown remembered navigating the city with vigilance during the strike and after it.
“You didn’t go anywhere alone. You were careful about where you did go, and you made sure you were staying in line. You didn’t want to give them any reason to use force against you,” Brown said. “Of course that didn’t stop them.”
The mayor ordered city police to provide round-the-clock security for the city’s incinerator and garbage trucks. Officers wore riot gear and carried “riot guns,” according to a newspaper account.
Police were caught in the middle, Carper said. They were ordered by the mayor – their boss – to follow local firefighters who joined picket lines and protests.
“I remember the police, some rented cars – just regular, normal, family cars – and they would dress in plainclothes and would follow people,” Carper recalled. “They kept track of potential vandalism and tracked different people thought to maybe be instigators.”
Brown and dozens of other strikers repeatedly were arrested. He was charged with public intoxication one night. He swears he does not drink. He was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon because a rock "was near me,” he said.
As the strike began, Gagliardo and Donnelly said, Brown was “a quiet, thoughtful, soft-spoken man.”
“And by the end, well, it looked like he had been through a war,” Gagliardo said. A clash with police left him with a broken arm. He was beaten with a billy club.
"He really did look rough,” Gagliardo said.
Warrants were signed to charge Brown and other strikers with conspiracy for violating “The Red Man Act,” an archaic piece of state code implemented in the 1800s to quell labor uprisings in the coalfields. Those charges and others against Brown were unfounded and eventually vacated, according to news reports. In 1975, a judge ruled the Red Man Act unconstitutional. The language remains on the state’s books.
During the strike, Hutchinson refused to talk with workers, according to news articles. Editorials in both city newspapers urged mediation.
“There was nothing for the city to lose," Donnelly said. "We weren’t asking for money. The demands were not huge. They were simple, doable and for the good of everyone.”
Trash piled up on the streets. Bodies at the city graveyard mounted as graves went undug. Officials estimated the strike cost the city about $1,000 a day.
Editorial pages featured letters from locals pleading with city leaders to mediate.
“We want to go back to work,” Brown told the Charleston Gazette on the 10th day of the strike. But workers wanted that written agreement.
“Until then,” Donnelly told the newspaper, “the city of Charleston will continue to suffer these unsanitary conditions.”
Volunteers began picking up trash. People were torn in their loyalties, Brown remembered. They had friends and family who were either involved in the strike or working against it. They wanted to see better for their city workers but also grew frustrated with the consequences of the walkout.
“It was a very ugly period of time for the city of Charleston,” Carper said.
Jones said the strike broke family traditions and likely altered the course of some people’s lives.
“You had people whose families had worked for the city for decades, and those legacies ended because they were fired and lost those jobs due to going on strike,” Jones said. “Charleston, for many, I believe, became a different place.”
***
The front pages of the Charleston newspapers documented labor uprisings across the state.
Miners in Southern West Virginia were waging wildcat strikes. Nurses for local hospital systems were picketing for fair pay. Postal workers, newspaper carriers, lumberers and others from the Northern Panhandle down were demanding better from their employers.
According to an analysis from the federal Department of Labor, West Virginia recorded 516 total work stoppages in 1972, the third highest number of any state in the nation behind Ohio (521) and Pennsylvania (616).
Union strength ebbed in the 1980s as the coal industry slowed and executives incentivized non-union workers who demanded fewer job protections and lacked the backing of bargaining units.
The power, Brown said, shifted from workers into the hands of wealthy CEOs.
“There was a change, and it’s undeniable. Labor today in West Virginia is not what it was then, and that’s a real shame,” Brown said. “I know what unions can do. I know their potential power, and I will never understand working against them.”
Brown came from a long line of United Mine Workers of America members. He watched his father and grandfather fight for their rights with the backing of the union.
“To this day, I told my children and my grandchildren I don’t ever want to hear them say a bad word about unions,” Brown said. “Those unions made them. They made us. They allowed us to live the lives we’ve lived.”
****
Last month, Donnelly and Gagliardo returned to Charleston for the first time in 50 years.
The meeting was the product of nothing short of fate.
Last year, Brown was connected to an out-of-state law firm for help with an employment issue. That same day, Gagliardo – in his current job – was assigned a new case. When he looked at the name and location on the file, he said he was shocked to see “Hollie Brown from Charleston, West Virginia.”
“We hadn’t spoken in 50 years, seriously, and what are the odds – of all the law firms, all the lawyers at my firm – that he is connected with me,” Gagliardo said. “I immediately called Hollie and we got John [Donnelly] on the phone and caught up. Eventually, well, we planned this trip out and here we are.”
The Charleston they saw greatly differed from the 1970s. The Daniel Boone Hotel, where they had stayed and often met late into the night to plan events, is now office space. The bars and restaurants they frequented have been replaced by newer businesses.
City Hall – at least on the outside – looks the same.
“I am having flashbacks to coming here for that raucous City Council meeting,” Donnelly said as he looked up the steps to the front entrance of the government building. “There were police everywhere, remember? I’ve never seen anything like that night.”
Standing nearby was David Brown, Hollie's grandson. David Brown recalled hearing bits and pieces of his grandfather’s story.
“Obviously it was all before my time, but it does make me incredibly proud of the man my grandfather is,” David Brown said. “He left his mark on Charleston. This city wouldn’t be the same without him.”
The offshoots of the strike are broad.
It changed the way garbage was picked up. Workers no longer are forced to haul large, metal trashcans back and forth in the morning. It led to the creation of the city’s free trash bag program, which ended in 2019 because of its $400,000 annual cost.
The strike brought integrity to the city’s politics and elections, Carper said. Officials became more hesitant to trade jobs for votes and were more careful about how they treated workers, he said.
“What I call now ‘Old Charleston,’ well, they learned a lesson. People deserve decent equipment, safe working conditions and respect in their jobs. I don’t think that existed for [refuse and street workers] before,” Carper said. “It was a lesson that needed to be taught and while most people have maybe forgotten this happened, it absolutely changed Charleston for several generations.
“Before, the people picking up your garbage were nameless, faceless people. People didn’t care about them. Now, we look at them the same we do our mail carriers. It brought dignity to those jobs. It brought dignity to Charleston that I’m proud and happy to say still exists today.”