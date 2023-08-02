Dave Haden, who both managed and owned the West Side hamburger restaurant Gonzoburger, confirmed Wednesday the business had closed.
Polite but clearly distracted, Haden only said, “We’re closed and looking for options.”
The 207 W. Washington St. address, formerly the home of Chris’ Hot Dogs and, before that, Sadd Brothers Confectionery, was home to Gonzoburger since early 2018. Its name reflects original owners Frank and Julia Gonzalez, who also opened neighboring Mi Cocina de Amor in 2012.
Haden managed both Gonzoburger and Mi Cocina for years. He bought Gonzoburger from the couple in October 2021, the same month the Gonzalez’ transferred ownership of Mi Cocina to Hector Lizarraga.
Lizarraga did not pay rent until Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster evicted him summer 2022 from the Bigley Avenue space, which is owned by a labor union. The union now rents out the space for parties and hosts its own functions there.
Gonzoburger experienced initial success with high-quality beef cooked to order and distinctive interior decorations, including a tile floor, tin ceilings and old-fashioned wooden booths.
The place enjoyed a good early buzz. As general manager of both restaurants, the ever-attentive Haden zipped back and forth between Gonzoburger and Mi Cocina. As Gonzoburger owner, he was just as visible.
That leaves three former restaurant spaces open in the Elk City district of the city’s West Side. All three closures happened in a little more than a year.
Mi Cocina was the first to go in July 2022, when Webster signed the eviction order against Lizarraga. Then, in March 2023, Books and Brews owner Pat Pelley moved his family to Morgantown and re-entered coal mine engineering.
Pelley and Elk City Records owner Phil Melick had both opposed a proposition that involved homeless services provided by Bream Presbyterian Church and the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal.
Melick is also moving, to the corner of Maryland Avenue and Lee Street. He said the larger space will allow him to host music. He predicted a fall move.
Elk City developer Tighe Bullock has met with recent success, when he persuaded Legal Aid of West Virginia to move from downtown Lee Street to the former Staats Building on West Washington. Workers were busy Wednesday rehabbing the historic structure. It is supposed to be ready sometime next year.
Bullock also owns the Book and Brews building.
