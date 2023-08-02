Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

gonzo1
Gonzoburger, located at 207 W. Washington Street, has closed, according to owner Dave Haden.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Dave Haden, who both managed and owned the West Side hamburger restaurant Gonzoburger, confirmed Wednesday the business had closed.

Polite but clearly distracted, Haden only said, “We’re closed and looking for options.”

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

