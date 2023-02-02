The West Virginia Auto Show is refueled and ready to roll this weekend, although its most timely attractions require no trip to the pump.
Starting Friday, hundreds of cars ranging from timeless classics to new-fangled models, along with trucks of all sizes, will again be on display at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center for the annual auto show, which is making its return for the first time in two years.
The old and the new rides will cruise in alongside boats, sport-utility vehicles and all-terrain vehicles, as well as the latest lineup of electric vehicles. As event producer Peter Alexander explained, two years might as well be a lifetime in the auto industry.
"It's amazing what's happened to the industry," said Alexander. "The cars have made drastic improvements."
Attendees can see some of those improvements for themselves from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at www.westvirginiaautoshow.com or at the door.
"It's amazing how vehicles have changed in the last decade or so. All of these cars are moving iPhones. There's so many computers in these things now," said Alexander. "They've gotten so much safer and so much smarter. It's a whole experience as you're driving down the road."
Among the next generation of vehicles on display will be the new Ford 150 Lightning, an electric take on the iconic truck, and the new electric GMC Hummer EV, complete with the "crab walk" capability that had the internet collectively cocking its head to the side upon the model's announcement.
"I'm looking forward to seeing that. I've not seen it yet," Alexander said. "I guess parking would be a lot easier."
Organizers are setting up an entire electric vehicle area that showcases the industry movement. EVs will be a focal point of this year's show, Alexander said.
On Sunday, children will get the chance to drive an electric vehicle on a small track, in between run-ins with costumed characters and turns in a bounce house.
Electric vehicles are a fitting emphasis for the show following a year in which new vehicle sales in the United States fell 8% but electric vehicle sales still grew by 65%, according to Kelley Blue Book parent company Cox Automotive. Nearly 6% of all new vehicles bought in the country in 2022 were electric, it said, rising from 3.2% in 2021. Electric vehicle sales topped 800,000 last year.
Bloomberg said those sales figures signal the beginning of the "mass adoption" phase of an innovation. It predicts a quarter of new car sales "could be" electric by the end of 2025, based on observable market trends in other countries.
But if thinking about EVs gets one's brain near to short-circuiting, there will be plenty of opportunities this weekend to check out old standbys before they're in the rear view.
"To watch this transition is great to see, but then you can also look back 60 years and see Detroit at its finest," Alexander said.
Most all major auto manufacturers will be on hand, Alexander said.
"If it's sold in the Charleston market, it's here," Alexander said, teasing that high-end options from outside the market also are to make appearances. "We'll let that be a surprise for people when they show up."