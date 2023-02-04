The West Virginia Auto Show is back, bringing together gearheads on the cutting edge and those with a soft spot for the classics.
After a two-year hiatus, the annual three-day show put on by the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association returned to The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center with hundreds of vehicles of every class, size, make, means and motor elegantly posed in showrooms and on auditorium floors.
Front and center at the main entrance, waiting to greet returning visitors, was a new generation of perfectly polished electric vehicles, all parked in front of a line of charging stations that may one day become the norm for travelers.
“An electric Mustang GT ... I never thought I’d ever see an electric Mustang,” said a newly arriving Jacob Welch, laughing. “It’s very cool. You really see the push toward, not only putting electric chargers across the country but to standardize the chargers people use. I think it’s very exciting. This feels like a turning point in the way people drive.”
The new Ford Mustang Mach E SUV was joined in the modern fleet by a sleek and stylish 2023 Audi RS e-tron GT, the boldly designed GMC Hummer EV and a host of other new entrants into a market that grew by 65% last year, composing 6% of all new vehicle purchases, according to Cox Automotive.
Back in another hall set aside for classic cars only, Dennis Abernathy of Charleston proudly tended to both a 1964 Ford Fairlane and his own gleaming Mach series vehicle, a 1970 Mustang Mach I, which he said took nine months to restore to its former glory.
“I bought one new in 1970 and I learned to drive on a ‘64 Fairlane,” Abernathy said. “This was about taking a trip down memory lane. It’s kind of like living in the ‘70s.”
For Abernathy, who has attended the show for 25 years, showing up is about creating connections as much as it is showing off his handiwork.
“We appreciate the interest and appreciation, and we like the kids. We like to involve the kids because one of these days we’ll be gone and somebody else has to take over,” said Abernathy.
One such young person on hand hailed all the way from South Africa, by way of a West Virginia University Institute of Technology golf scholarship.
“I’ve never really been to a new car show and half the cars that you guys have here, we don’t have back at home. I’m here to experience a lot of new things,” said Robert Akerman, noting West Virginia’s potholes have nothing on his home country’s.
Dale Begley of Scott Depot sits in the driver’s seat of a blue Ford Mustang as his father, Rich Begley and brother Chris Begley, both of Beckley, look on during the WV International Auto Show Saturday.
David Green of Danville sees himself reflected in the mirror of a Ford F-150 Raptor truck as he checks out the inside while Robert Bryant of Crosslanes and grandson Colson Elswick of Milton wait their turn for a look at the WV International Auto Show Saturday.
Lilah Hosaflook, 14 (left) and Chloe Slaven, 14, both from Ripley, check out the electric control panel on a Mercedes-Benz SUV during the West Virginia International Auto Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday.
Roger O'Dell of Huntington holds the door open for his grandson Cade O'Dell, 8, of Barboursville, as they inspect a white Chevrolet Camaro at the WV Auto Show Saturday.
As of Saturday morning, event producer Peter Alexander expected the show to provide plenty of opportunity for Abernathy and others to talk shop with friends and the latest generation of car lovers by the time it concludes its kids’ day event Sunday evening.
“It’s a great return. The public is really welcoming us back with open arms,” Alexander said. “We’re expecting tens of thousands of people over the three-day weekend. I would say we’re off to a good start seeing yesterday.”
The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.