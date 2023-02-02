Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Astorg Auto detail manager Roman Coutu works on a Mercedes-Benza AMG SL 55 in preparation for the West Virginia Auto Show, which begins Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia Auto Show is refueled and ready to roll this weekend, though its most timely attractions require no trip to the pump.

Starting Friday, hundreds of cars ranging from timeless classics to new-fangled models, along with trucks of all sizes, will again be on display at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center for the annual West Virginia Auto Show, which is making its return for the first time in two years.

