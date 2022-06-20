Mrs Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake

Ingredients and Method for Cake:

1 1/2 sticks butter, separated

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

12 oz. fresh blackberries, washed and drained

1 1/2 cups + 1 tbsp. granulated white sugar

2 cups flour

2 1/2 tsps. baking powder

1/2 tsp. ground clove

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 eggs

2 tsps. vanilla

1 cup buttermilk

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Toss blackberries with 1 tbsp. granulated white sugar.

2. Put 1/2 stick butter in a 10" cast iron skillet and place in the oven until melted. Remove from the oven, add 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup walnuts, stir and then add and arrange blackberries in a cast iron skillet.

3. In a medium bowl combine 2 cups flour, 2 1/2 tsps. Baking powder, 1/2 tsp. ground clove, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg and 1 tsp. cinnamon, then set aside. In a separate bowl, mix 1 stick butter with 1 ½ cups sugar, then whisk 2 eggs, 2 tsps. vanilla and 1 cup buttermilk together. Add this to butter and sugar and mix until combined.

4. Pour wet mixture into dry mixture and mix until smooth for about 2 minutes.

5. Pour into a cast iron skillet on top of the berry mixture.

6. Bake approx. 40 mins or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

7. Cool in cast iron skillet for 10 minutes before inverting cake

onto a serving plate. While the cake is cooling, mix up nutmeg glaze.

Ingredients and Method for Nutmeg Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

6 tsps. warm water

1. Combine all 3 ingredients and whisk until smooth.

2. Once cake is cooled and inverted onto serving plate,

drizzle glaze over top of warm cake... enjoy!