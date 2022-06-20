Dozens gathered Monday morning at the West Virginia Culture Center to celebrate the state’s 159th birthday celebration.
First lady Cathy Justice kicked off the day’s festivities by announcing the winning recipe to be named the official state of West Virginia birthday cake.
The cake called, “Mrs Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake,” was created by Kim Wymer of Scott Depot. The cake was the winner of the first lady’s state birthday cake contest. Wymer’s recipe was one of seven finalists.
"Food is linked to memory for so many people throughout West Virginia,” the first lady said. “These cake recipes showcase many special Appalachian ingredients and strong family traditions that are part of our cultural heritage."
Wymer said the recipe wasn’t a family recipe. Instead, it was one she made specifically for West Virginia’s birthday. Wymer pulled inspiration from the pineapple upside down cakes her mother made when she was a child and her grandparents' skillet cooking.
“I was thinking about what made me think of West Virginia,” she said.
Wild, West Virginia-grown blackberries and walnuts were two things that reminded Wymer of the state.
While Wymer enjoys baking and cooking, she said this was the first cake recipe she had ever put together.
“I like to experiment with cookies, usually trying different things,” she said. “But this is the first cake I've done.”
Copies of Wymer’s recipe were available at the event.
After the first lady announced the cake and Gov. Jim Justice addressed the crowd, the festivities transitioned from the Great Hall to the theater for a Golden Horseshoe reunion ceremony. The Golden Horseshoe test -- which measures students' knowledge of West Virginia history -- is administered each year and the highest scorers in each county are inducted into the Knights of the Golden Horseshoe. Golden Horseshoe winners from 1947 to 2022 returned for Monday's event.
West Virginia Department of Arts Culture and History curator Randall Reid-Smith said there will be a Golden Horseshoe reunion every year on West Virginia Day beginning this year.
The governor received an honorary Golden Horseshoe award at the ceremony and was knighted by state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch.
Later in the day, the Department of Arts, Culture and History hosted the inaugural History Bowl “Legends Tournament,” for former participants of the West Virginia History Bowl to face off in an all-stars competition.