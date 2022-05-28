Marvin Christian began playing the banjo as part of a family tradition 60 years ago.
“My whole family played the banjo. Years ago, they all played banjo,” he said.
Now 84 years old, the St. Albans resident is still strumming along.
Saturday, Christian was one of dozens of musicians on the grounds of the state Capitol Complex in Charleston participating in the Vandalia Gathering. Christian said he's been to every Vandalia Gathering since the festival began in 1977.
Over the years, Christian has played with friends in various bands, but he always comes back to Vandalia. This year, he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren as he played his banjo with a group of other musicians and friends.
Like Christian, many of those at the Vandalia Gathering have been coming to the event for years.
“It's kind of like a family reunion, kind of like coming back to homecoming,” said Mike Lyons, who travels from Columbus, Ohio, every year to attend the festival.
Lyons, a West Virginia native, has been playing the guitar since he was 9 years old. Although he moved to Columbus in 2013, Lyons said he returns each year for the music, the crafts and the people.
John McHugh, another banjo player who joined Christian for an impromptu jam session Saturday, said he enjoys coming to Vandalia to learn from other musicians.
“You get a chance to play with other musicians and sort of learn more. You get to learn from the other musicians,” McHugh said.
McHugh, who has been playing banjo for eight years, said the event has also allowed him to meet people and learn new songs.
“You might not know who you're playing with. You come down and you play. You jump in, you may or may not know the song, so it forces you to make something up on the fly,” he said.
Since 1977, the Vandalia Gathering has been filling Charleston with sounds of music and laughter and feelings of nostalgia and togetherness nearly every year. This weekend's event was a return to normal following a nearly two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's a great event. We're glad to have it back,” Randall Reid-Smith, commissioner at the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, said.
In addition to the music, various vendors came to the event to sell food, artwork, jewelry and different types of crafts.
“This is West Virginia homecoming. It's our biggest, biggest, biggest homecoming event every year,” Reid-Smith said.
The event features various contests for fiddling, banjoing, guitar playing and more, but for many the main attraction is the sense of community Vandalia offers.
“We have a lot of friends that play, we like the camaraderie and then we get to see other people and it's all inclusive," Tim Meisel, another musician, said. "We could go over there and start playing with those folks and they wouldn't look at you cross-eyed or anything, they'd say ‘Join in.'”