West Virginia Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony rescheduled

The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s eighth Hall of Fame Induction ceremony has been rescheduled for Nov. 14.
The event will be held at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston and will be broadcast live on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
The inductees and presenters are: Ethel Caffie-Austin (presenter TBA), Honey and Sonny Davis (presented by renowned WV musicians Tim and Mollie O’Brien), Larry Groce (presented by “Mountain Stage” co-founders Andy Ridenour and Francis Fisher), The Hammons Family (presented by musician/author Gerry Milnes), and Mayf Nutter (presented by Pat Boone).
The living inductees — Ethel Caffie-Austin, Sonny Davis, Larry Groce, and Mayf Nutter — will be present to accept their awards and perform. In addition, there will be performances by Pat Boone, Charlie McCoy, Tim and Mollie O’Brien, John Ellison, Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller, and Trevor Hammons. The house band will be led by 2008 WVMHoF inductee Charlie McCoy.
The show hosts are Leftover Salmon founder Vince Herman and Emily Miller of The Sweetback Sisters.
Doors will open for the gala ceremony at 7 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m. General admission and VIP tickets are now on sale.
General admission tickets to the ceremony are $75 in advance or $95 at the door. VIP tickets are $250 and include preferred seating at the ceremony, admittance to the Governor’s Reception on Nov. 13, and the after-show party at Charleston Marriott Town Center on Nov. 14.
Tickets are available at Taylor Books in downtown Charleston, and through The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame website (www.wvmhof.com) and the WVMHoF office (304-342-4412).
Note: All tickets that were purchased for the original date will be honored.