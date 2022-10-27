“Creeks to Peaks: The Understory” is a podcast from the Flag Spruce Initiative spotlighting West Virginians near and far who are doing great work in their respective fields.
Some of their guests from season one include an Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker, a renowned music composer, world-leading scientists and a real princess who was raised in Morgantown.
Season two kicked off with a two-part episode featuring the late World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams.
Brothers Michael and Kylenn Criste co-founded the Flag Spruce Initiative nonprofit to “invest in and advocate for the Education, Environment and Economy of West Virginia” in 2020. They both grew up in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and share a passion for the state.
“There is a sense of pride about being from the state, and I don’t know if any other state necessarily has that connection,” Michael said.
Michael came up with the idea to start this nonprofit in early January 2011 after returning from a two monthlong, mountaineering expedition in the Himalayas in Nepal. He was inspired by the many nonprofit groups he saw operating there.
They chose the flag spruce tree, a variety of conifer associated with the Allegheny Highlands of West Virginia, to represent the organization because it represents resilience. It’s easily identifiable because one half of the tree is green while the other half is bare due to the cold, northwesterly winds that blow upon the red spruce trees of the Dolly Sods wilderness. According to the Initiative's website, the trees are used as a navigation tool for people in the backcountry.
The podcast name “Creeks to Peaks: The Understory” was inspired by the forested and mountainous landscape of West Virginia. In forestry terms, “understory” is defined as everything underneath the canopy. Most everyone knows that Jennifer Garner and Steve Harvey are from West Virginia, but there are a lot of other people doing amazing things who are also part of the “understory.”
In addition to the podcast, the Flag Spruce Initiative has done litter clean-ups and planted trees. It is in the process of conducting the Mountain State Migration survey and collecting applications for a scholarship to help West Virginians getting started with their careers in the educational or vocational fields.
Michael says that to grow Education, Environment and Economy (what the team at the Flag Spruce Initiative calls the three E’s) in West Virginia, there needs to be more investment of time and money into communities. Whether that investment comes from the government or everyday people doing their best to help out.
“The more people give back to the state themselves, the state is going to grow,” Michael said. “West Virginia leads the country in unhappiness and if you don’t have pride in what you’re doing in a state, you’re not going to be happy.”
Michael said he thinks the environment has improved, education has improved in some ways and the economy hasn’t improved at all over the past decade.
The second episode of “Creeks to Peaks: The Understory” season two will also be a two-part interview. It features a married couple who are world-leading glaciologists at Ohio State University.
“Since the '70s, they’ve traveled the world leading expeditions to Antarctica, Kilimanjaro, Tibet just to name a few, and the drill for ice cores and study the microbes, to study the past and the future in terms of climate change,” Michael said. “That was a really amazing sit-down and a really amazing couple.”
Michael and Kylenn are co-hosts on the podcast, but not together. Instead they alternate who interviews the guests because they both work full time. Michael has been active duty in the military for the past decade, and Kylenn is a hospital administrator in North Virginia.
Michael's favorite guest he has interviewed was Woody Williams.
“That was a pretty amazing experience [interviewing Williams]. It still gives me chills and a lot to think about to this day. We sat down last August, we met at a diner. Shonet's Diner in Milton,” Michael said. “I drove up there and didn’t know what to expect. I met him in the back room of this diner. We had dishes clanging in the kitchen, the phone ringing, but all that just faded to the back because he was able to capture my attention from the get-go.”
It’s easy to understand why listening to the episode, the late Medal of Honor recipient lived a fascinating life.
“It’s not very often that you get to sit down with someone who can talk about living through the Great Depression. He was telling me stories of him having a job as a 4-year-old on the farm wrangling cattle in the morning and how in the winter they would have to go to the local river to saw out, by hand, chunks of ice in order to keep their food cold for the rest of the year,” Michael said.
The podcast sources their guests from listener recommendations. If you know a West Virginia who does great work in the world, you can fill out the contact form on the Flag Spruce Initiative website.