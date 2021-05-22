West Virginia water systems lost more than $14.4 million last year treating and processing drinking water that never made it to a faucet, a Gazette-Mail analysis found.
An average of nearly a fourth of water flowing through West Virginia's crumbling infrastructure is lost through leaks or main breaks before reaching customers, according to the most recent annual reports filed by 261 of the state’s 295 public water systems.
This leaves tens of thousands of people relying on potentially dangerous, unreliable water services. Necessary fixes statewide could cost billions of dollars with no one quite sure where to find the money.
“It’s been tough for years, decades, but it’s real tough right now," said Thomas Evans, mayor of Oceana. "We’re trying to put out there that we’re dealing with our problems as best we can, but we’re asking the people that live here to put up with a lot.”
Oceana loses nearly two-thirds of its water. Service is cut off almost weekly to find leaks and repair them, Evans said. Those leaks cause the water that does reach homes to pick up dirt and sediment from the ground and carry it into sinks and basins. Though people are understanding, Evans said, he wishes they didn’t have to be.
“This is water we’re talking about,” Evans said. “It’s not something you can decide to go without, even if you had to. Everyone, everyone needs water.”
Unaccounted water loss refers to water that systems pull from a source, treat and process to be distributed but lose underground. In some cases, the water loss is an estimate. The actual loss might be worse. The average loss of nearly 25% is two-thirds higher than the rate deemed acceptable by the state Public Service Commission.
Just 101 systems reported less than 15% water loss on their annual reports. Twenty-eight systems reported unaccounted water loss of more than 50%.
Unaccounted water by itself does not define the potential health or longevity of a system, but it can be an indicator.
The five systems reporting the highest unaccounted water loss in the state are Green Camp Community Water in Wyoming County (100%), Paden City Municipal Water in Wetzel County (98.5%), Town of Hillsboro Water in Pocahontas County (91.77%), the Pocahontas County Public Service District (71.65%) and the Glen Rogers Public Service District in Wyoming County (71.57%).
The Glen Rogers system is "just like other systems around here -- it’s old. Old, old," said Robin McGraw, manager of the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District, which manages neighboring Glen Rogers. "And that means there’s a lot of work to do in a place where there aren’t a whole lot of resources to get it done.”
Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville's rate of unaccounted water loss last year was 45.5%, lower than Glen Rogers, but still high.
Both systems were constructed nearly a century ago with little maintenance since. No modern maps show show where pipes are laid.
Without maps, finding leaks so they can be repaired, Evans said, is “like trying to find a needle in a haystack.”
“It is a guess, and you might have a general idea because of where water is coming from, but to get to where you need to repair without the maps, well, it’s not easy,” said Jason Allen, water operator in Matewan.
The Matewan Utility Board reported 65% unaccounted water loss in its 2019 annual report, the ninth highest in the state. Allen said the system just finished preparing its 2020 report, which could show a small decline in unaccounted water.
“But there’s still a lot of unaccounted water, and it’s not going anywhere till we get some repairs,” Allen said.
The town is working to replace and update water meters, which can slow with age and report inaccurate water loss amounts. There’s also work underway to repair old, leaky pipes. That hopefully will reduce unaccounted water loss, but these are small steps, Allen said,
“There’s a lot to be done if we want it to be around for a long time,” Allen said.
Cost is a problem.
The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, a clearinghouse for project funding, estimates in its 2020 infrastructure needs assessment report that some $18 billion is needed in West Virginia to replace aging water and sewage infrastructure, extend it to unserved areas and then maintain it.
That figure is $1 billion higher than the one the agency cited in 2017. West Virginia’s terrain makes the work more challenging and expensive. The need is outpacing improvements.
Almost 93,000 households in West Virginia are not connected to water service, 4,000 more than in 2017, according to the council. Some 291,000 homes are without sewage. Cost also is growing. Since 2017, the price to connect a home to water increased more than $1,500 to $28,000. The figure for sewage is more than $39,000.
Like other Southern Coalfields communities, Oceana has struggled for decades with water service as coal companies came and went in the 1930s and 1970s.
“And it’s a lot more complicated today than it was in the ‘80s,” said Evans, who served a four-year stint as mayor in the 1980s. “Then, if you knew to ask the right people and you knew how to ask, well, it’d get done and that would be that. There’s so much red tape today. Different regulations and hoops to jump through. When your resources are limited, well, that’s harder, isn’t it?”
Oceana Municipal Water Works reported paying $412,000 for its unaccounted water loss in 2020.
“That’s a lot of money that could do a lot of good in a small city like this,” Evans said.
Oceana is seeking to take over the former Kopperston Public Service District, which became insolvent in 2018 and served more than 400 households, according to state filings. Those households are considered unserved by the Infrastructure Council. Oceana can’t take on Kopperston customers until a lawsuit against the district alleging water was not correctly monitored for contaminants is resolved.
“We couldn’t take on the debt if it was our responsibility,” Evans said.
Oceana is in the second phase of a $4-million system upgrade to help with the Kopperston takeover. It took more than 10 years and a few price increases to gather the money for the work. A loan covers part of the bill.
Small systems, defined as those serving fewer than 3,300 people, make up the majority of water providers in West Virginia. Getting money for needed work is a challenge for them. Interest on loans, whether through a specific agency or one of the state’s revolving infrastructure funds, drives up operational expenses that must be passed on to customers through rate hikes.
This is a delicate balance to strike. The state Public Service Commission decides whether to approve increases, and sometimes denies in cases where systems report high unaccounted water loss or other complications with technical, managerial or financial capacities. Without the extra revenue, a system frequently does not qualify for a loan and can't invest in improvements.
Systems often put off necessary maintenance to reserve revenue. The longer the work is delayed, the more costly it becomes and the greater problems become.
“There will never be enough money out there made available for everyone to do the work they need to do,” Allen said.
A state bill passed in 2019 shifts more investment to grants in the state’s revolving funds, but lawmakers otherwise have remained largely mum on the issue. Federal infrastructure packages could help, but the experience of promises broken has made Evans and others skeptical.
“People say all the time they want to fix something here or help us out," Evans said. "Well, we believe it when we see it.”