Boy Scouts walk past the entrance to Camp Kootaga in July 2019, where a sign tells visitors where the campsites can be found. Camp Kootaga is a 500-acre Boy Scout camp located 13 miles east of Parkersburg.
Camp Kootaga is preparing for its 101st summer camp season and there are lots of new additions.
Kootaga is a summer camp run by Buckskin Council, BSA. It is open to both boy scouts and girl scouts. Troops are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure a spot.
“It’s the same camp that people have known for years but we’re looking to bring some new enthusiasm,” said the new camp director, Micheal Fletcher.
This year’s camp experience includes an improved STEM program with new drones. By participating, scouts can earn a merit badge.
“A lot of kids get their first exposure to what ends up being their professional career path by doing a Merit Badge,” Fletcher said. “There’s all kinds of career-oriented opportunities to explore different things. There’s an emphasis on the outdoor skills because it’s a camp but there is a lot of other stuff too.”
He has a lot of plans in the works building on the history and traditions of the past with many events. He grew up as a boy scout attending the camp.
“For me it’s the chance to be back outdoors to bring, hopefully, a new enthusiasm to the camp,” he said.
The pandemic put a dent in camp attendance and recruitment, but at least 500 scouts are expected to come through the camp this summer. According to Fletcher, numbers were significantly higher six to eight years ago and they are working on returning to that level of attendance.
“So many of the youth these days they’re isolated in their families or all their free time is sitting in front of a computer. If you drive through most neighborhoods anymore, you don’t see kids outside playing and doing stuff. They’re not getting the opportunity to do that,” he said.
He says many programs that kids participate in today leave little room for other activities but that scouting is something a child can do alongside other things.
“Young people need to have more opportunity to explore the world and explore what’s out there for them. Scouting does that,” he said.
Volunteers are also still welcome to help with camp service, those interested shouldcall or emailthe camp. Organizers are still looking for scout units to adopt six campsites and two cabins. Their goal is to have all campsites and cabins ready by June 1.