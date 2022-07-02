HUNTINGTON — Funeral services for Hershel “Woody” Williams began early Saturday morning with a procession from Huntington to the State Capitol in Charleston.
Williams, a West Virginian who was given the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima, died Wednesday morning. The 98-year-old was the last living recipient of the award from World War II and spent his last decades as a Cabell County resident.
White Marshall’s job Saturday morning as the Patriot Guard Riders ride captain was to lead his pack of motorcyclists safely to the Capitol and to celebrate the life of Williams.
“I’ve had the privilege to meet Williams several times. He’s always been a jolly guy. … He never acted like he was better than others or a hero, but he sure was,” said Marshall, 70, of Willard, Kentucky. “We honor everyone — from a private to a man like Williams. It’s a real honor to be able to do this for such a hero.”
Patriot Guard Riders, according to its website, is a volunteer-based nonprofit that ensures dignity and respect at memorial services honoring fallen military heroes, first responders and honorably discharged veterans. Marshall has been the ride captain for the Eastern Kentucky Guard for eight years.
More than 150 motorcycle riders were driving throughout Saturday’s procession with the same mission — honoring the life of Williams.
The procession traveled U.S. 60 through Ona and Milton before getting on Interstate 64 at Exit 28.
Just like the Patriot Guard Riders, Williams spent a majority of his life giving back to veterans.
After finishing active duty service, the Woody Williams Foundation was created to help assist veterans and Gold Star families who have had loved ones die in service. Since its formation, the foundation, along with Williams, has established 104 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments, with more than 71 additional monuments underway.
“The Woody Williams Family and our Foundation would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” the Foundation said in a statement Friday. “We ask that everyone continue to share your remembrances and tributes to our founder and visionary, Woody Williams.”
Members of the Marine Corps, American Legion and VFW, along with veterans and Putnam County residents, gathered on the overpass at the intersection of Interstate 64 and U.S. 35 on Saturday morning to salute the procession.
Jim McDade, commander of American Legion Post 187, said it was easy for the community to have a bond with Williams. McDade said he was supportive of the entire Tri-State, and came to visit the Hurricane detachment that opened in 2019.
“We had a lot more people out here than I thought we would have. It was really nice that we got the community out here,” McDade said. “Woody was very humble. He probably would’ve been upset with everybody for doing all this, because he was just that kind of person. He didn’t like everybody making a fuss over him. But we certainly did lose a true American hero.”
Visitation at the Capitol in Charleston was open to the public Saturday for Williams, who is the third person to lie in state there, according to a spokesperson from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
Sens. John E. Kenna and Robert C. Byrd were the first two to lie in state at the state Capitol. Kenna was a Senate member of the old Capitol in January 1893. Byrd, who served as a U.S. senator for more than 51 years, died in June 2010.
Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the rotunda. All attendees must enter the Capitol using the public West Wing entrance.
Parking for guests will be provided in the lots around the Capitol Complex and the employee parking garage. Free shuttle transportation will be available for the services.
At about 2:15 p.m., a team of U.S. Marines will carry the casket out of the Capitol Building, around the south steps, and place it into a hearse on Kanawha Boulevard. Weather permitting, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Marines will conduct a flyover directly above the Culture Center.
A service at the Culture Center conducted by Pastor Chuck Harding will follow from 4 to 5 p.m. Doors will open between 3 and 4 p.m.
Public seating inside the Culture Center theater will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The service also will be broadcast on television via the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel and can be viewed live online at https://youtu.be/yLVvbDA9VJM. The livestream will also be hosted on Charleston Gazette-Mail website, www.wvgazettemail.com.
At the conclusion of the service, guests will join Williams’ family at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument adjacent to the Culture Center for a wreath-laying ceremony and a performance of taps as well as a 21-gun salute.
Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family will accept memorial contributions to the Woody Williams Foundation, 12123 Shelbyville Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243.