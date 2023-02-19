HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams presented his goals for the remainder of his term and proposed a budget for the next fiscal year in front of Huntington City Council members Monday during his annual State of the City address.
Williams’s remarks were focused on finishing commitments he had made from the beginning of his term in 2013 and setting what he refers to as realistic yet optimistic expectations for the city.
Williams said the nature of the city’s finances has become much more stable since the beginning of his term. The proposed general fund budget would total $70,269,644, a $5 million increase from the current fiscal year. The new fiscal year will begin on July 1.
“In recent years, we were able to turn the corner from budgetary austerity and create a healthy budget that has consistent revenue projects and expenditure discipline. I said in our early years of budget challenges that we did not have a revenue problem; we had an expense problem,” Williams said.
Williams highlighted significant projects underway or completed in the recent years of his administration. Williams said the city is involved with 67 projects currently underway or being developed totaling $514.7 million from local, state and federal government funds, along with private capital and philanthropic funds.
Major projects mentioned in the mayor’s address included the former ACF site’s redevelopment, investments to redevelop the former Black Diamond factory that now houses Solar Hollar, the planned Marshall University baseball stadium, significant changes to Hal Greer Boulevard, upgrades to downtown streetscapes along with new lights, and high-speed broadband infrastructure throughout the city.
The new budget would also give every city employee a pay raise and create a $15-an-hour minimum wage for city employees.
Despite what Williams considers significant progress throughout the city, Williams addressed the increase in homelessness and the still higher-than-average poverty rate among residents. Williams said the city will still provide “compassionate accountability” to those with housing insecurity. Williams said this includes providing housing and “creating a continuum of care” for those with mental illnesses or substance abuse.
“It is never appropriate for individuals to choose to make their shelter the stoop of the front door of an office building, the drive-through areas of a bank, or the carport of a private residence. Neither is it acceptable to relieve one’s self or defecate in the alleys of our city. We will hold people of all social strata accountable,” Williams said.
Williams said in an interview that he hopes the city as a whole will be compassionate and, when it is needed, law enforcement is prepared to address these issues.
Williams also made clear that the city will continue to fight against those bringing in fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is our greatest enemy. It is a weapon of mass destruction, and we should act like it,” Williams said.
The Huntington Police Department would receive its largest-ever budget at $15,586,938. Williams said he is proud that this would make the HPD the highest-paid police department in West Virginia. The budget would allow the department to purchase five new cruiser cars.
The proposed budget includes $12.6 million allocated for the public works department. The funds would be used for road paving and repairs, sidewalk replacement and a new heavy-duty vehicle.
The Huntington Fire Department would also receive its largest-ever budget at $14,437,136, including $125,000 for a new command vehicle. Williams said he expects the new fire station on 9th Avenue and 20th Street to open in June, and construction will begin on a new fire station in Westmoreland in July.
The budget would also include $1.25 million for housing and beautification. The city removed 75 structures from its “unsafe” list either by demolition or by repairs from the owners. The city is hoping to reach 100 in the next year.