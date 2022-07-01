A procession from Huntington to Charleston has been planned to begin a weekend of memorial events for Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, who died Wednesday at 98.
Services for Williams will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with a procession leaving Beard Mortuary in Huntington and ending at the rotunda at the state Capitol in Charleston.
Beard Mortuary will have a book of remembrance available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for the public to express condolences to the Williams family.
The procession will leave Beard Mortuary, 3001 3rd Ave., Huntington, to the 29th Street entrance of Interstate 64 to Charleston. Patriot Guard, Jeepers and other bikers will be in the procession.
Jim McDade, commander of American Legion Post 187, said members of American Legion Post 187 Winfield, Marine Corps League Detachment 1474 Hurricane, VFW Post 9097 Hurricane and area residents will gather at the Interstate 64 overpass at U.S. 35 at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday to honor and salute Williams’ procession.
American Legion Post 139 will leave its Milton Post at 7:20 a.m. Saturday. It will travel to Barboursville and return eastbound on I-64 to a half-mile short of the Milton exit, where the convoy will pull into an emergency lane to observe the passing of the procession. Area residents are invited to join.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the rotunda at the West Virginia Capitol. A service at the Culture Center will follow Sunday’s visitation from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Burial will be private for the family.
Pastor Chuck Harding will conduct the service. Those in attendance are expected to be Commandant USMC David Berger; Sgt. Maj. USMC Troy Black; Gov. Jim Justice; U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; and Maj. Gen. USMC Jim Adams.
Justice announced Thursday that Williams will be the first inductee into the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame, which was created in this past regular session of the Legislature to honor those who went above and beyond to serve their country.
The governor has also ordered all West Virginia and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff through July Fourth, and he issued an executive order recognizing July 3 as a statewide day of honor and mourning for the passing of Williams and authorizing a state memorial service to be held at the Capitol in Williams’ honor.
“He was absolutely without question, a true American hero,” he said. “I was really honored prior to his death, to tell all the people there that we would absolutely conduct the celebration of his life in the biggest way that the state could possibly offer.”
In lieu of flowers, Williams’ family will accept memorial contributions to the Woody Williams Foundation, 12123 Shelbyville Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243.