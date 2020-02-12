Winter Blues Farmers’ Market returning to Charleston Coliseum

winter blues2 (copy)
Buy Now

Emilee Goodman (left), of Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective, bags lettuce and radishes for Ann Wright, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, at last year's Winter Blues Farmers Market on Feb. 16, 2019. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

The Winter Blues Farmers’ Market will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The market, sponsored by the state Department of Agriculture and the WVU Extension Small Farm Center, features local food products.

Admission is free and more than 50 of the state’s top food producers will be on hand providing fresh, indoor-grown produce, breads and a variety of frozen meats, as well as canned and preserved items. There will also be candy and confections, pet treats, corn meal and CBD products, along with bath and body items.

The West Virginia Small Farms Conference runs Feb. 19-22 and offers numerous educational sessions on an extensive variety of agricultural topics. The goal of the conference is to help food producers operate efficiently and profitably by providing reliable, tested knowledge about current trends, needed skills and the latest production and operation information.

For information, visit https://extension.wvu.edu/conferences/small-farm-conference.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Butcher Jr., Delbert - 11 a.m., Restoration Fellowship, Mt. Nebo.

Coffman, David - 10 a.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Devitt, Francis - 1 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hoover, Terry - 6:30 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.