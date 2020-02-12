Winter Blues Farmers’ Market returning to Charleston Coliseum

The Winter Blues Farmers’ Market will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The market, sponsored by the state Department of Agriculture and the WVU Extension Small Farm Center, features local food products.
Admission is free and more than 50 of the state’s top food producers will be on hand providing fresh, indoor-grown produce, breads and a variety of frozen meats, as well as canned and preserved items. There will also be candy and confections, pet treats, corn meal and CBD products, along with bath and body items.
The West Virginia Small Farms Conference runs Feb. 19-22 and offers numerous educational sessions on an extensive variety of agricultural topics. The goal of the conference is to help food producers operate efficiently and profitably by providing reliable, tested knowledge about current trends, needed skills and the latest production and operation information.
For information, visit https://extension.wvu.edu/conferences/small-farm-conference.