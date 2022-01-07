A winter storm that swept through West Virginia late Thursday and early Friday left most of the state blanketed with at least a half-foot of snow, setting the stage for dozens of vehicle crashes, temporary highway closures and the cancellation of public schools in all but four counties.
Snow accumulations of more than 1 foot were recorded at sites scattered through the state’s highlands, with Canaan Heights in Tucker County topping the overnight tally with 15 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Fourteen inches of snow was recorded at nearby Thomas and at Mill Creek in Randolph County, while 13 inches descended at Snowshoe in Pocahontas County and Davis in Tucker County. Cowen and Holly River State Park in Webster County, along with Seneca Rocks in Pendleton, reached the 1-foot mark.
Charleston’s overnight snow total was 8 inches, while 9 inches was reported at Sissonville, Tornado and London. The National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office at Southridge Center recorded a storm total of 10.5 inches.
The snowfall grounded all Friday morning and early afternoon flights in and out of West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
Traffic crashes or exceptionally hazardous driving conditions prompted emergency officials in Kanawha County to close all four lanes of MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson and the southbound lanes of U.S. 119/Corridor G for about one hour early Friday. A few hours later, a storm-downed tree blocked traffic on W.Va. 114 near Capital High School and also severed a power line, causing an outage affecting about 60 Appalachian Power customers.
For Charleston, snowfall from the storm was the heaviest to descend on the city since 2016, when a storm on Jan. 21-23 produced 18.7 inches.
The most significant snowfall thus far this winter was expected to be followed by the season’s coldest night, as clear skies replaced snow clouds as the winter storm swept out of the state Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures were expected to plunge to 10 degrees in Charleston and Huntington by daybreak Saturday, according to the Weather Service, with single-digit lows expected in several cities to the south and east, including Beckley, Bluefield, Logan and Lewisburg. In Elkins, an overnight low of zero degrees was expected, while brisk winds in the eastern mountains were expected to make possible wind-chill values of -10 to -15 degrees, including a -13 wind-chill value forecast for Snowshoe.
By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are expected to rebound to the mid-40s across the state’s lowlands, followed by widespread rain Saturday night and early Sunday. With melting snow and rain totals of a half-inch to 1 inch expected across much of the state through Sunday morning, emergency officials will be monitoring stream and river levels for possible flooding.