Winter’s loosened grip and the removal of capacity caps are reviving bars, restaurants and other businesses battered by the yearlong coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Jim Justice lifted capacity limits Friday, two weeks after raising the caps to 75% from 50%. Those moves triggered the return of customers to decimated businesses.
“We saw the impact immediately,” Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille owner Deno Stanley said of eased caps. “Literally, as soon as it happened we had an influx of customers.”
Warmer temperatures in the wake of a cold snap helped, he said. So, too, has the increased availability of vaccines.
“I really think, though, the one factor that is seriously making a difference is the vaccine,” Stanley said. “The more people that get vaccinated, that know people who get vaccinated, the more people that feel comfortable and secure coming out right now.”
Nearly 40% of Kanawha County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to state officials. Rates figure to rise sharply with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine hitting the market.
Still, it’s not the time to “let loose,” said Paul “PG” Greco, who owns Sam’s Uptown Cafe in downtown Charleston and the Red Carpet Bar and Lounge and Tricky Fish on the city’s East End. Social distancing, mask wearing and other mandates remain in place.
“I would love to say, yes, this will all be behind us soon, but the problem is if everybody thinks this is a green light to come out and go nuts, there is a potential we could go backwards quick,” Greco said.
He said his establishments vigilantly will follow health guidelines.
“There still isn’t any standing around, we’re keeping people at tables and, if they’re not eating or drinking, they must be wearing a mask,” Greco said. “None of that is going to change anytime soon.”
Justice set no standard for resuming restrictions in the event of increased case rates, but Greco said he knows there’s always a chance things could change again. Being adaptable is key to running a business, he said.
“You take risks every day, and every day there’s a new problem to deal with,” Greco said. “That’s what we do.”
At SoHo’s in Capitol Market, owner Tracy Abdalla said adapting to the circumstances has been essential over the past year.
SoHo’s reopened a few weeks before COVID-19 shutdowns began. Abdalla recalled an early busy night in which wait and kitchen staff were synchronized and all went smoothly — a rare night in the restaurant industry.
“I recorded a video that night on my phone, and the caption — you won’t believe this — the caption was, ‘This isn’t supposed to be this easy,’” Abdalla said, laughing. “Well, it wasn’t, that’s for sure. Two weeks later, [COVID-19] began to rage. A month later, we were shut down. It wasn’t the ideal way to start this venture, no, but we certainly learned a lot.”
Some restaurants limited menu options because of finances or supply-chain complications. Abdalla said SoHo’s did the opposite, maintaining a full menu for takeout and adding family meal options so people looking to feed a household could do so easily.
In the summer, the restaurant added a beer garden outside, allowing for increased spacing for seating inside.
Abdalla said he’s hopeful the worst of the crisis is past, but he knows the end is not yet here.
“There are still precautions we need to take, that everyone needs to take. We’re not done, but we’re doing it together and we’re so thankful for how much this community has stood behind us,” Abdalla said. “I urge everyone to think of life here without the restaurant industry — how many jobs that makes and what it offers to the community. If that’s lost, there will be a ripple effect. The outpouring of support from the community has been fantastic, but it has to stay that way if we’re going to help each other make it through.”