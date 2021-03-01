With state COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths trending downward and delivery of vaccine doses trending up, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday he may further ease COVID-19 restrictions for businesses and public gatherings, possibly as early as later this week.
“Maybe as early as the end of week, we’re looking at loosening guidelines,” Justice said during Monday’s state COVID-19 briefing.
He later declined to say what restrictions may be eased.
On Feb. 19, Justice issued executive orders increasing seating capacity for bars and indoor dining at restaurants from 50% to 75%, and increasing capacity for small retail businesses from two to four customers per 1,000-square-feet, and from three to six customers per 1,000-square-feet in grocery stores.
He also increased maximum attendance for public gatherings for social purposes from 25 to 75, and lifted a prohibition on live music performances in indoor settings, with the exception of music incorporating vocals or wind instruments.
Justice’s foreshadowing Monday came as anticipated deliveries of doses of COVID-19 vaccine are expected to jump considerably, to more than 85,000 doses.
Justice said that, in addition to the expected receipt of 15,500 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to jump to 36,270 doses this week, along with 34,100 doses of Moderna vaccine.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, stressed Monday that all three vaccines are “incredibly safe and incredibly effective.”
Marsh said that, since the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a single dose instead of the two doses required for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and does not have to be stored at super-cold temperatures, it may be the more-attractive option for home-bound individuals or for those living in remote locations.
Interagency task force director James Hoyer said the task force is looking at the possibility of directing the single-dose vaccine to those more vulnerable populations.
Also Monday, Justice reiterated he plans to address legislators who are flaunting his executive order mandating the wearing of face masks in public buildings by refusing to wear masks, or wearing masks made of mesh material or consisting of straps only.
“Surely to goodness, we can be respectful of everyone,” he said of those legislators.
“People feel strongly about the whole mask deal,” Justice added. “I don’t understand it. We’ve proven it can save lives.”