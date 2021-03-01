With a current operating budget that is $4 million smaller than its 2019-20 budget, and is expected to remain flat in 2021-22, the Department of Administration faces issues with four areas where costs are growing, secretary Allan McVey told the Senate Finance Committee Monday.
With a flat budget for a second straight year, McVey said areas with cost pressures are:
- PEIA, the state-managed health insurance program for public school and public employees, as medical costs increase, and with growing numbers of retirees covered by PEIA.
“That presents us with a lot of challenges,” he said.
- Public Defender Services. A perennial cost issue for the department, the office will need a $20 million supplemental appropriation, as usual, to avoid running out of money mid-year.
Last year, the Legislature increased hourly pay for public defenders from $65 to $80, but as McVey noted, “It’s hard to get experienced counsel for $80 an hour.”
- Office of Technology for cybersecurity initiatives.
“Everything surrounding Information Technology, as you know, continues to cost a lot of money, and that will continue to be a challenge for the department,” McVey said.
- General Services Division for deferred maintenance for the state Capitol and other state office buildings.
“We actually have put together a pretty good preventative maintenance program, not only for the Capitol building, but around the state,” McVey said. “We’re trying to catch up on a lot of deferred maintenance that presents a lot of challenges to us.”
Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 2021-22 budget includes $105.05 million of general revenue funding for the department, same as the current budget, and down from $107.47 million for the 2019-20 budget year.
The department is also to receive $174.95 million of special revenue funding, same as the current budget, and down from $176.78 million in 2019-20.