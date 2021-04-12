With active COVID-19 cases rising to their highest levels since February, and with growing evidence of vaccine hesitancy among groups of West Virginians, state officials Monday called on residents to step up and get vaccinated.
“We’re running upon a hesitancy, as far as us finding additional arms to get those vaccines into,” Gov. Jim Justice said during the state COVID-19 briefing Monday. “We’ve still got a ways to go here, West Virginia. Dropping your guard is only going to lead to more and more troubles.”
As of the Monday briefing, West Virginia had 7,420 active cases of COVID-19, the highest number since Feb. 26, and an overall increase of nearly 2,000 active cases in the past two weeks.
Of particular concern, according to Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's COVID-19 czar and vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University, are growing numbers of cases in the 10- to 29-year-old age group, and growing numbers of highly contagious variants. He said there were 194 cases of the UK variant, 168 cases of the California variant and one case of the South Africa variant in West Virginia, as of Monday.
Marsh said younger people seem to be more susceptible to the variants, noting, “We are seeing our younger West Virginians responsible for a larger percentage of the spread.”
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard, of the 2,700 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past week, more than a third of the cases — 971 — are among people age 10 to 29.
Meanwhile, the state has slipped from being a national leader in percentage of vaccine doses administered to 42nd in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker, a trend state officials blamed Monday on growing vaccine hesitancy.
A national survey released March 30 by the Kaiser Family Foundation found vaccine hesitancy highest among Republicans and evangelical Christians, with 30% of each group saying they “definitely will not” get vaccinated. Marsh addressed the issue Monday, saying it is vital for church leaders to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated.
“Choosing to be vaccinated is not only about doing it for yourself, but doing it for your family, your community, and your parish,” he said.
Also during Monday’s briefing:
- Asked when he plans to authorize reopening the Capitol to the public, the governor said he believes the building is open, stating, “The building is absolutely not closed. It is just closed to tour groups.”
Currently, the Capitol is open to conduct official business for people who have appointments and are on a security checklist. It was an issue during the just-completed regular session of the Legislature, with public access to legislators and legislative proceedings being sharply restricted.
“As far as official business, that goes on here,” Justice said during a Zoom video briefing from the Capitol, with news media participating from off-site locations. “We’re absolutely open for official business.”
The governor said he will work with health care experts to determine when it is safe to reopen the Capitol to tourists, stating, “We’re just being wise and prudent in what we’re doing.”
- Justice continued to criticize the House of Delegates for formally killing his income tax cut/sales tax hike plan on a historic 100-0 rejection vote Friday.
“There will be a point in history when we look back on the fact of what happened with our personal income tax, and we’ll look back with regret like we can’t imagine,” he said. “It was the miss of all time, and it turned into a grandstanding circus, did it not?”