With a $9.5 million upgrade of its television transmitters well underway, West Virginia Public Broadcasting is turning its attention to its radio towers, Executive Director Chuck Roberts told the Educational Broadcasting Authority on Friday.
The pandemic along with manufacturing issues delayed the transmitter upgrades, but the work should be finished in 2023, he said. The upgrades include a federally mandated change of channel assignments to free up broadcasting spectrum for cellphones and wireless broadband along with the addition of state-of-the-art ATSC 3.0, or Advanced Television Systems Committee, technology.
New transmitters will permit creation of a statewide emergency broadcasting channel, data-casting to schools and enhanced wireless broadband. Roberts said officials decided to piggyback installation on top of transmitter adjustments necessary to comply with federally mandated and funded channel changes.
“We saw it as an opportunity to not be last in something,” he said.
The new technology also will make it possible to watch WVPB broadcasts on cellphones and laptops, he said.
Roberts said he has been working with state Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael on using the transmitters to provide wireless broadband service in remote areas.
“I think West Virginia Public Broadcasting would and should play a role in that,” Roberts said.
He said WVPB is upgrading radio transmitters, although he noted Federal Communications Commission funding for that is not readily available, as is the case for the spectrum repacking.
“Right now, there’s not a pie of FCC funds for radio,” he said.
WVPB is considering spending part of $1.4 million in uncommitted federal American Recovery Act and CARES Act moneyfor the radio upgrades.
He said the tower for WVBY-FM in Beckley was the first to be upgraded, and its signal now reaches as far northwest as Kanawha City.
The meeting, held at the Culture Center Theater to permit social distancing, marked the first time the EBA has met in person in more than a year.
It was also the first full meeting since Gov. Jim Justice shook up the authority by replacing five of eight appointed positions. His new appointees include longtime Republican political operative Greg Thomas; Danielle Waltz, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce lobbyist who has worked on Republican issues and served on the board of directors of the right-wing Cardinal Institute, which has advocated defunding WVPB; and Taylor Hood, an attorney and accountant employed by Sen. Eric Tarr’s Generations Physical Therapy chain.
Tarr, R-Putnam, as Senate Finance Committee chairman said at a confirmation hearing in June that the appointments of Thomas and Waltz would help balance a board he described as “way too far left.”
Justice also appointed consultant, lobbyist and former Democratic legislator Tom Susman and retired Beckley Newspapers Publisher Frank Woods to the EBA. Susman is part-owner of WMOV radio in Ravenswood.
Also during Friday’s meeting, the authority met privately for nearly an hour to discuss a personnel matter, but took no public action.