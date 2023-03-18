Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WILLIAMSTOWN --The Interstate 77 bridge linking Williamstown, in Wood County, and Marietta, Ohio, carries travelers across a wide stretch of the Ohio River and a narrow island rich in pioneer history.

Drivers making the crossing have only a few seconds to glance at the uninhabited, three-mile-long sliver of brush, trees and shoreline that makes up Buckley Island, if they are not fully immersed in negotiating 70 mile-per-hour traffic or distracted by roadside shopping centers and fast food venues.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

