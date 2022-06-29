HUNTINGTON — Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, according to a release from the foundation that bears his name.
On Tuesday, his family sent a release saying he had been hospitalized and requested privacy as the veteran lived out “his last days.”
“I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for Woody, his family, friends, loved ones, and the entire military community across West Virginia and the United States of America. Pray that, while the weight of this loss is profound, we all will be able to take solace in the fact that Woody’s contributions to our nation inspired generations, cultivated similar bravery, and saved lives. Woody Williams will go down in history as one of the greatest West Virginians who ever lived, and we salute him for everything he gave to our state and our nation," West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in the release.
Today, West Virginia lost one of its proudest sons, Hershel "Woody" Williams, the last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient.
Woody is a hero in every sense of the word, and I was proud to call him a friend.
My prayers are with his family & loved ones. Rest in peace, Woody 🇺🇸
According to a statement released by the Woody Williams Foundation and Williams’ family Tuesday, Williams was receiving care at a hospital in West Virginia. The statement said all who have reached out with well wishes and prayers for Williams’ healing and comfort are appreciated.
“At this time, Woody is not accepting visitors and his family appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. As he lives out his last days, we welcome and appreciate any additional prayers lifted up on behalf of Woody and his family,” the statement reads.
In October 2021, Williams was injured in a fall, breaking several ribs and fracturing his pelvis. The injuries required “significant rehabilitation and time to heal,” his foundation said in November.
He attended Memorial Day observances in Huntington last month.
Woody Williams was the embodiment of a true American hero. Americans like Woody answered the call to serve our great nation and their sacrifices allow us to enjoy the freedoms we hold dear. Gayle and I are devastated by the loss of our dear friend who meant so much to so many.
Williams, 98, was born on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, West Virginia, but has spent his most recent decades as a Cabell County resident.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943, through which he served in the Battle of Iwo Jima.
During his service, he displayed “valiant devotion to duty” in helping his company reach its objective.
His heroism was recognized Oct. 5, 1945, when he received the Medal of Honor from President Harry S. Truman at the White House, a moment he told The Herald-Dispatch was more intimidating than the bullets and shells he experienced in Iwo Jima.
He also received West Virginia’s Distinguished Service Medal in 1965 and the Veterans Administration’s Vietnam Service Medal in 1967.
Following the war, he worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 33 years as a veterans service representative. He retired after serving 20 years in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserves.
Today, we have lost an American hero. Woody Williams embodied the 'Greatest Generation.' The Americans who volunteered to fight for their country. As a Medal of Honor recipient, he never quit helping his country and those who served.
After his service, his personal commitment to veterans and their family never wavered, which led to the creation of the Woody Williams Foundation. The foundation and Williams work together with veterans and Gold Star families who have had loved ones die while in service. Since its formation, the foundation, along with Williams, has established 103 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments, with more than 62 additional monuments underway.
The loss of Woody Williams is felt not only in West Virginia, but across the nation. Woody was the best of us. A hero at Iwo Jima, he was an icon to veterans across the nation and became their voice on matters before Congress and in state houses. Our nation mourns his passing.
In 2018, the Huntington VA Medical Center was renamed as the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in his honor.
Memorial service arrangements are pending.
West Virginia has lost one of its finest sons. Woody Williams was a true American hero from the Greatest Generation, and I am saddened by his death. Woody dedicated his life to service from the Battle of Iwo Jima to being an advocate for veterans up until his final days. (1/2)