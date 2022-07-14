Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams was a man who had many wishes and was determined to get things done.
The final living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Williams met another one of his goals Thursday as he lay in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
Williams died June 29 at age 98 at the VA Medical Center in Huntington.
On Thursday, he became the 36th person and first West Virginian to lie in state or honor in the U.S. Capitol. He was the seventh to lie in honor, which is granted to citizens who went above and beyond for their country. He follows civil rights icon Rosa Parks, the Rev. Billy Graham and four Capitol police officers in the honor.
Williams was presented with the Medal of Honor by President Harry S. Truman for his bravery on Iwo Jima after he spent four hours at age 21 with a 70-pound flamethrower as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps clearing a path for American tanks, making his way through concrete pillboxes as enemy soldiers were firing at him.
While his military career was impressive, many agree that his legacy will live on through the contributions he made as a private citizen.
Following the war, he created the Woody Williams Foundation to help communities erect Gold Star Families monuments honoring those who did not return home from war. The foundation has established 103 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments, with more than 62 additional monuments underway.
Williams was honored in 2018 when the Huntington VA Medical Center was renamed the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. In 2017, he also had an 800-foot U.S. Navy vessel named in his honor.
His name will live on through the footprint he left on West Virginia and his motto — “The cause is greater than I.”
Williams was honored with a ceremonial arrival Thursday morning with a congressional tribute, including remarks from West Virginia and national leaders.
A resolution was passed through Congress on Wednesday that said Williams’ ceremony will “honor the Greatest Generation and the more than 16,000,000 men and women who served in the Armed Forces of the United States from 1941 to 1945.”
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Williams wanted Thursday’s ceremony to be a way to recognize every Medal of Honor recipient from that war.
“With Woody’s passing, we have lost a deeply selfless American and a vital link to our nation’s greatest generation,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
Pelosi said Williams was far from the biggest Marine, standing only 5-foot-6 and weighing in at 130 pounds, “yet he was a force of nature on the battlefield.” She said he single-handedly destroyed seven Japanese positions, and that Truman said he acted with “unyielding determination and extraordinary heroism.”
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., recalled meeting Williams at the unveiling of a Gold Star Families monument in Owensboro, Kentucky.
“By that point, he’d been giving back to his beloved country for 77 years,” McConnell said. “So, needless to say, Woody’s service leaves us a rich legacy.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., called Williams the “greatest of the ‘Greatest Generation.’ ”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., recalled his humility, saying that, when Truman presented him with the Medal of Honor, Williams remembered asking himself why he was selected for the nation’s highest military honor when Marines beside him on the battlefield did not make it home.
“That shows you the kind of man Woody Williams was, always putting his country and his comrades first and never concerned with who got the credit,” Capito said.
In Huntington, the Cabell County Commission honored Williams on Thursday by rereading a Feb. 23, 2021, proclamation declaring that date Woody Williams Day in the county.
In the nation’s capital, after respects were given, a ceremonial departure Thursday afternoon was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial.
At the wreath-laying ceremony, Manchin said Thursday’s events were a fitting tribute for someone who had once been just a boy from Quiet Dell.
“I had the honor of calling Woody a dear friend, and I am determined to carry on his great legacy in West Virginia and across the nation,” he said. “Woody represents the spirit of the ‘Greatest Generation’ and those 16 million Americans who answered the call to service in World War II, and the entire nation will always be grateful for their service and sacrifice.”
Capito said Williams always had pride in the country, put service over self and showed bravery in the face of adversity.
“We’ll miss Woody’s unmatched energy, sense of humor and passion for imparting wisdom to younger Americans,” she said. “It’s rare for anyone to lie in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, but through his heroic acts on the battlefield and dedication to his fellow veterans after the war, Woody proved he was a rare hero indeed, and today was a fitting tribute to a great man.”
Burial arrangements for Williams have not been made public.