Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Work on repairing and replacing seats and carpet at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center is underway before the main part of the building goes completely dark later this year for up to 18 months of construction.

So far this year, the Keith-Albee has replaced 660 seats and upholstery has been redone on 128, said Gary R. Cooper, building operations manager. The balcony was finished Tuesday, he said.

Stories you might like

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Tags

Recommended for you