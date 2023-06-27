Workers have removed the limestone steps from the north side of the State Capitol to work on the concrete underlayment. The repair and restoration of the north side steps was necessary because of long-standing issues with moisture intrusion and a deteriorating waterproofing system. The work is expected to be finished by November.
Workers clean bricks to be reused in the repair and restoration of the north steps at the State Capitol. Deconstruction began in May 2022 and workers began repairing and construction at the site in March.
Limestone steps lie in the grass surrounding the the circle and fountain on the north side of the Capitol. The steps have been numbered to ensure their exact placement when it's time for reinstallation.
Workers have removed the limestone steps from the north side of the State Capitol to work on the concrete underlayment. The repair and restoration of the north side steps was necessary because of long-standing issues with moisture intrusion and a deteriorating waterproofing system. The work is expected to be finished by November.
Workers clean bricks to be reused in the repair and restoration of the north steps at the State Capitol. Deconstruction began in May 2022 and workers began repairing and construction at the site in March.
Limestone steps lie in the grass surrounding the the circle and fountain on the north side of the Capitol. The steps have been numbered to ensure their exact placement when it's time for reinstallation.
A project to repair the north steps of the West Virginia Capitol is progressing ahead of schedule, according to the Department of Administration.
The department’s Cabinet secretary, Mark Scott, said repairs were deemed necessary because of longstanding issues with moisture intrusion and the deteriorating waterproofing system that caused a leak in a journal room beneath the steps in 2021.
Scott said the project began after extensive inspections and consultations with engineers, who concluded that the only viable solution was to remove the runners on the steps. These runners have been meticulously numbered to ensure their exact placement during the restoration process.
"With a project like this, you're dealing with a historical property, so we’re trying to make it as original as we can,” Scott said.
Collaborating with the State Historic Preservation Office and other agencies, the repair work has been progressing smoothly, Scott said. Phase 1 of the project, which involved the removal of the steps and the subsequent cleaning of the underlying debris, already has been completed.
Scott said the deconstruction phase exposed various elements requiring attention, leading to additional debris cleanup and the installation of comprehensive waterproofing across the north steps.
Deputy Secretary John McHugh said engineers found areas with no waterproofing beneath the steps, and the areas that did have it had deteriorated with age.
“The deconstruction phase allowed us to get in and allowed the engineers to look and figure out exactly what the problems were so we could make a better plan for construction,” McHugh said.
The deconstruction phase began in May 2022, while the construction phase commenced this March. Scott said the project should be completed by November, six months ahead of schedule. The final cost of the project is not yet known.
"We thought this was going to be a two-year project when we first started, but it looks like it's going to be a good bit less than that,” Scott said.
The project will include transforming the former journal room into a committee room and offices.
"It's an exciting project. Now that we've done it, the way it's been done, it should be without problems for many, many years to come,” Scott said.
McHugh emphasized the historically accepted methods and materials being employed throughout the repair process. This includes the use of Indiana limestone, identical to the original material, for the repair treads to maintain the authenticity of the Capitol's architecture.
Scott added that Capitol employees are eagerly awaiting the completion of the project, as the restored courtyard will provide a serene space.
“Our employees are excited to have that courtyard opened and to be able to go out there again," he said. "I think it's going to be beautiful, once it's completed.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive