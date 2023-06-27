Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A project to repair the north steps of the West Virginia Capitol is progressing ahead of schedule, according to the Department of Administration.

The department’s Cabinet secretary, Mark Scott, said repairs were deemed necessary because of longstanding issues with moisture intrusion and the deteriorating waterproofing system that caused a leak in a journal room beneath the steps in 2021.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you