The Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia (DSNWV) is excited to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday, March 21. Since 2006, March 21 has been recognized as a day to celebrate the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome.
“World Down Syndrome Day occurs on March 21 every year because it signifies the three copies of the 21st chromosome, 321,” said Ashley Orndorff, executive director of the DSNWV.
The group invites everyone across the state, including Down Syndrome Network families and friends, community partners and advocates to acknowledge individuals with Down syndrome on March 21 through a variety of activities. Common themes include wearing mismatched socks, performing random acts of kindness and logging in 321 miles of walking or running over the ensuing month.
Participants of any activities are encouraged to share their experiences on social media with the hashtag #DSNWV or #WorldDownSyndromeDay2023.
“Down syndrome is something that should be celebrated,” Orndorff said. “For a long time, it was something that parents feared when their child was born with Down syndrome but we know now that it’s not something to be feared, that while it might be something that is unexpected, there is plenty of support and resources available to families.”
The Down Syndrome Network encourages students with Down syndrome and their families to invite their schools, teachers and classmates to participate in the March 21 celebration. Free coloring pages are available to download and distribute to students on the organization's website.
“In general, Down syndrome happens in about one in 700 births. So if we look at the birth rates through the CDC, statistically there are about 24 babies born with down syndrome every year in West Virginia,” she said.
She says the Down Syndrome Network reaches about half of those babies through doctor referrals, word of mouth and google searches.
Network representatives also welcome speaking opportunities, in person or virtually, to help guide discussions with teachers and students about the topic: "What is Down syndrome?"