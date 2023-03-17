Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220323-wcn-dsday13.jpeg

Wayne County residents support 2022 World Down Syndrome Day by “Rocking their Socks.”

 Courtesy photo

The Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia (DSNWV) is excited to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday, March 21. Since 2006, March 21 has been recognized as a day to celebrate the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome.

“World Down Syndrome Day occurs on March 21 every year because it signifies the three copies of the 21st chromosome, 321,” said Ashley Orndorff, executive director of the DSNWV.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you