World Scout Jamboree girls excited for future in Scouts BSA program

GLEN JEAN — At the 24th World Scout Jamboree, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, half the Scouts in attendance are girls and many are excited about the new opportunities available to them in the Scouts BSA program.
In February, the National Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America launched a program called Scouts BSA to serve girls. Now, both girls and boys have the opportunity to earn scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.
“I think it’s great, because I think girls have been so involved unofficially for years and now they can actually get the recognition for being involved, so I think it’s time for it,” Grace Murphy, of Las Vegas, said. “I think I might join Venturing soon. I’m 18, but I know I can go for that until I’m 21, so I think it’d be fun to join that and see what happens.”
In the United States, there are all-boy Boy Scout troops and co-ed Venturing Crews, open to girls and boys. A Venturing Crew is designed to help the boy and girl Scouts, ages 14-21, develop leadership and teamwork through outdoor adventures and unique outings and activities.
“I’m a member of the Boy Scouts of America and I’m a Venturing Scout,” said Bailey McHale, of Jackson, Mississippi. “I think that it’s great to allow girls to have the resources that the Boy Scouts of America has to offer.”
Candy Martel, vice president and executive board member for the Mayflower BSA Council in Massachusetts, said her daughter wishes girls would have been accepted into the Boy Scouts program when she was younger, so she could have taken advantage of the opportunities.
“When my daughter was younger, she’d tag along with her older brothers and she would want to be able to do those things, and she couldn’t at that point, because the girls weren’t part of the program,” Martel said. “She had involvement. It just would’ve been different if she’d been able to join as a Cub Scout and go through the advancements and ranks.”
Joyce Jordan, vice chairwoman of the Metacomet District on the Mayflower BSA Council in Massachusetts, said her daughter had a similar experience.
“My daughter was the same way,” she said. “My son went into the program, and she fully intended that she was going to be a Cub Scout, and it just couldn’t happen at that point in time, but I think it’s a good time for a change.”
While this is new to the United States, many Boy Scout troops globally have been admitting girls for years.
“I think scouting in the UK is very, very open,” said Christina Sheffield, of Scotland. “We’re very inclusive, and I think now it’s really nice to see the other countries are really taking that up, as well.”
As of March, more than 8,000 girls had signed up for Scouts BSA nationwide, according to a spokeswoman for the Boy Scouts of America.
“I think that there are a lot of positive things happening in our culture,” Jordan said. “Today they are more accepted, and I think it can be a wonderful, wonderful experience for girls.”