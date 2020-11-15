While the recruiting slogan “Join the Navy and see the world” enticed thousands of Americans to enlist in that military branch, Kermit Thompson did enough globetrotting during his three years of World War II service in the Army to rival the travels of the most far-flung sea-duty sailors.
Thompson’s dual assignment as a pilot and intelligence operative/courier with the headquarters unit of the Army Air Force’s 10th Air Force, operating in China, India and Burma, brought him in contact with both headhunting tribesmen and heads of state. It had him piloting or co-piloting 58 long-haul cargo flights across the world’s highest mountain range and more than 40 bombing and recon missions involving Japanese targets across southern Asia.
When not on military missions piloting B-24 bombers or C-46 cargo planes, he delivered diplomatic pouches filled with documents and correspondence to and from Allied military outposts, consulates and embassies across Asia, the Mideast and Africa.
To accommodate numerous border crossings when traveling alone, “I was the only one in my outfit to be issued a passport,” Thompson said, handing a visitor the one issued to him in 1943. The pages of the well-preserved document are filled with the stamps and official seals of a variety of exotic countries, along with a photo of Thompson, who turns 99 on Monday, in his early 20s.
“Every four or five weeks, it was my job to carry secret documents on a route that ran from the attache’s office in Chungking [now Chongqing], China, to Accra, a city on the Atlantic coast of West Africa,” he said. From there, another courier would accompany the documents across the Atlantic to Brazil, and on to the U.S.
“Where the twine that secured these bags criss-crossed, it was sealed with wax to show that it had’t been opened,” said Thompson.
On such courier missions, Thompson typically traveled alone, hitching rides on U.S. or Allied military aircraft.
“I never had any trouble catching rides to get where I needed to go,” he said.
Thompson credits his assignment to the 10th Air Force’s intelligence section to an interview with an officer that took place not long after he began training.
“He asked what I would like to see myself doing later on while in the military, and I thought for a minute and said ‘intelligence work or something involving diplomacy.’ He gave me kind of a funny look and wrote that down, and I didn’t think any more about it until I was assigned to the intelligence section with the 10th Air Force. I ended up doing exactly what I’d asked to do,” Thompson said.
During his time in his unit’s area of operation that included China, Burma and India, Thompson encountered some unforgettable people.
The West Virginia man spent several months in mountainous jungle terrain along the border separating the northern Indian state of Assam and northeastern Burma, now known as Myanmar. The area was a staging site for many of the perilous “Over the Hump” flights, as cross-Himalayan supply runs between India and China were known. There, the Americans encountered members of a tribe of native occupants who removed and preserved the heads of opponents killed in battle.
“If you treated them decently, fed them well and gave them salt and other spices they wanted, the headhunters would help you with anything,” Thompson said.
After getting better acquainted with the tribesmen, some Americans were shown trophies of vanquished enemies.
“They could shrink heads down to the point that they could fit in a teacup,” he said.
Thompson’s courier work enabled him to meet and occasionally speak with key leaders in the region. Frequent stops in Chongqing put him in contact with Chiang Kai-shek, the nationalist leader of the Republic of China, and his wife, Madame Chiang.
“I saw Madame Chiang quite often,” he said, “and I spoke to both her and her husband while in” Chongqing.
In Delhi, India, where the 10th Air Force was initially headquartered, Thompson came in contact with Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Royal Navy admiral who served as Supreme Allied Commander of Southeast Asia, on a number of occasions, speaking with him several times, he said.
Thompson’s numerous “Over the Hump” flights were among the most harrowing of his World War II experience.
“You could find yourself flying through 120 mile an hour winds, getting hammered by golf ball-sized hail or dealing with minus 45-degree temperatures,” he said. When part of his electrically heated flight suit slipped off part of one ear on one exceptionally cold flight, frostbite soon developed on the exposed skin, he said.
On bombing runs, 10th Air Force pilots, like their counterparts based in Europe, were exposed to antiaircraft fire and attacks from enemy fighter planes.
The hazardous flying that took place in the 10th Air Force’s area of operations cost about 1,800 pilots their lives, Thompson said.
A native of Raleigh County, Thompson grew up in the town of Beaver, before moving to Charleston in 1940. Here, he worked in a jewelry store before becoming the first man in Kanawha County to be drafted in the first month in which 20-year-olds were conscripted by the Selective Service System.
Much of his Army Air Force training took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where resort hotels were converted to barracks and dining areas for military personnel. At the giant Hotel Traymore, where Thompson was housed, meals were served to 5,000 soldiers per seating.
“We marched the two miles to the airfield where we did most of our training,” he said.
Once training was complete, Thompson and the other Army airmen in his unit boarded a ship at a port in the northeast, sailed south to the Panama Canal, traversed it to enter the Pacific Ocean, sail to Australia and on to Karachi, Pakistan — a sea journey of 42 days, before traveling overland to Delhi.
Thompson was among a relatively small group of Army Air Corps members who earned their flying wings without being commissioned officers. He was a sergeant when he left the military at the end of the war. Before separating from the service, he gave flight lessons to foreign pilots, mainly from France, at Selfridge Field in Michigan.
Back in Charleston after the war, he worked at Kay’s Jewelers in Charleston, where he set diamonds, sized rings and did engraving before going to watchmakers’ school and opening his own business. He and his wife, Wanda, who died 7 years ago, were married for 63 years, and raised two children, Steve Thompson of Charleston and Chris Hylton of Lewisburg.
Thompson was a Scoutmaster for many years, while his wife was a leader with Girl Scouts.
Although he will be 99 years old on Monday, Thompson seems decades younger. He lives independently, continues to drive and still loves to travel. Last year, he was part of a group that traveled to France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Europe on D-Day.
“I go to Florida and out West and visit my grandchildren in Tennessee,” he said. “I was planning to visit Rome this year, but the virus put that plan on hold.”
Although 16 million Americans took part in World War II, Thompson is among about 300,000 American World War II veterans still living.
A surprise drive-by birthday celebration is scheduled to begin shortly after noon at his home in Nitro.