West Virginia agencies will receive an additional $24 million in federal funds to help feed thousands of people struggling with food insecurity, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.
The money comes from funds given to the state through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act and the Emergency Food Assistance Program. It will be distributed to food pantries approved by and working with the state’s two food banks: Mountaineer Food Bank, in Gassaway, and the Facing Hunger Food Bank, in Huntington. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will coordinate resources that will come for the food banks from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Cyndi Kirkhart, executive director of the Facing Hunger Food Bank, said the money comes at a crucial time.
“It’s at a time where we’re actually starting to see an increase [in need] again,” Kirkhart said. “Folks’ [unemployment] benefits have gone away, so we’re seeing that uptick. It really couldn’t be more timely.”
At the end of July, additional unemployment benefits previously approved by Congress through the CARES Act expired. That left thousands of people in West Virginia without help, even as the coronavirus pandemic continued affecting businesses in the region.
Before the pandemic, almost 300,000 West Virginians were classified as "food insecure," meaning they did not have regular access to affordable, fresh food, according to Feeding Hunger, a national nonprofit focused on food insecurity.
Since March, though, thousands of West Virginians have lost their jobs, and claims for unemployment benefits in the state hit historic levels. Local food pantries and feeding programs reported seeing record numbers of visitors, including many first-time users.
Kirkhart said Facing Hunger foresaw this happening, and ordered food deliveries in advance to help meet the expected increase in need.
“We’re now getting the last loads in that we ordered in March,” Kirkhart said. “In some ways -- through our partnerships with [state agencies] -- we have an abundance of food. But some things, even now, are hard to get and prices are still rising.”
As COVID-19 has infected workers at meat-packing plants and in other industries, some foods, such as meats, fresh produce and canned goods, are hard to obtain for good prices, Kirkhart said.
And even when there is an abundance of food, Kirkhart said, there can be logistical difficulties in ensuring the food gets to families and individuals who need it.
Some of the new funding will help address the logistical difficulties involved in getting food to needy people, Kirkhart said. Just this month, Facing Hunger posted a job opening for a mobile distribution coordinator, who will help set up and organize the agency’s weekly mobile food distributions for people who might not be able to get to a local pantry. Kirkhart said the additional federal funding will help develop the program with Facing Hunger’s local partners.
“It is a really crucial part of what we do, and what our partners do,” Kirkhart said. “Many people don’t have transportation or access to a food pantry just a couple blocks from them. There are lots of elderly folks who need the assistance, too.”
Food insecurity in West Virginia was exacerbated by the shutdown of schools in the spring over the coronavirus. Many summer feeding and backpack programs, where food is sent home for children over weekends, also were halted. The state, through the Department of Education, organized summer feeding sites, but funding was limited. Some sites, similar to food pantries, were not accessible to people who didn’t have cars or who worked day jobs and were unable to pick up food at certain times, according to reporting from Mountain State Spotlight.
As students prepare to go back to school in September, Kirkhart said, Facing Hunger is working with partners in its service area to ensure those opting for online schooling, instead of in-person classes, will have access to food.
“I don't think anyone knows what this school year is going to look like. It was a very difficult decision that every parent of a school-aged child had to make,” Kirkhart said. “No matter what they chose, though, we stand ready to provide for those families that are struggling to feed themselves and their children. I really believe that the best way to address multi-generational poverty is to make sure children have a good education, and if their stomachs are full, they can focus better.”
Kirkhart said she recognizes there is still a long way to go until the pandemic is over and West Virginians begin to recover from the economic losses brought on by COVID-19. For her, the past few months have been eye-opening.
She said she hopes that, whenever things do go back to some sort of normal, the conversations around food insecurity don’t stop. Instead, she said, she believes those conversations should happen more and focus on prevention, not just emergency response.
“For us, and for many people doing safety-net type services, it removed the Band-Aid that kind of held things together for a lot of families and individuals who were struggling with food insecurity, and so many other things, before [the pandemic],” Kirkhart said. “What we want to do is make sure to further these conversations, regardless of the pandemic or whatever thing there might be next. We want to be able to say that we’ve found a way to effectively serve people who are hungry, and that access to food is not something people need to worry about. We need to make food access easy, and as easy as possible at all times.”
Nonprofit food pantries looking to benefit from the new funding must be approved for membership with either Mountaineer Food Bank or Facing Hunger Food Bank. To apply for membership, contact the food banks.