With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration giving full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, companies like CVS Health and Chevron moved quickly to mandate employee vaccinations, as did public entities such as the New York City and New Jersey boards of education.
President Joe Biden on Monday called on business, nonprofit, and state and local government leaders to institute vaccination mandates, urging, “If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader, who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that; require it.”
However, Gov. Jim Justice on Monday said he will not order state employees to be vaccinated.
“As far as mandates, I want to stay as far away from that as we possibly can,” Justice said when asked about mandating vaccinations during Monday’s state COVID-19 briefing. “Absolutely, I believe it should be a choice.”
As of Tuesday, apparently no state departments, divisions or agencies are independently mandating vaccinations, either.
Department of Administration spokeswoman Samantha Knapp said Tuesday there are no plans for vaccine mandates by any state divisions or agencies.
Likewise, Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lawrence Messina issued a statement from department Secretary Jeff Sandy, stating, “We have no plans to mandate vaccinations at this time.”
The department oversees numerous agencies, including the Division of Corrections and the West Virginia State Police.
