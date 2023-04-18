The West Virginia Attorney General's Office is still working to establish a foundation that will receive the majority of the state’s opioid litigation funds, an official with the office told lawmakers Tuesday.
Steven Travis, general counsel for the Attorney General’s Office, told the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Health on Tuesday that the drafts of the incorporating documents of the West Virginia First Foundation are in “what we believe [is] near final form.”
The foundation, set up as part of a structure for the state to allocate the settlements and judgement from opioid litigation, was established in law during the 2023 legislative session.
The foundation will be managed by an 11-member board, according to a memorandum of understanding between state and local governments. Five of the board members will be appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation by the Senate. One member will be chosen from each of six regions in the state to represent the interests of local governments.
A key component of the incorporating documents, Travis said, is a provision outlining the selection process for regional representatives for the board.
The fine details are still being worked out, he said, but, as of now, officials anticipate a meeting will be held in the largest county in each region. All counties and municipalities in the region will have a voting share equal to the percentage of money they’ll received as outlined in the memorandum of understanding.
Travis said the next step includes Gov. Jim Justice generating a list of names for his five selections to the board. Dates will be selected this summer for meetings within each region to make their selections to the board. The board selection process will start after the articles of incorporation are filed, Travis said.
To date, settlements total more than $867 million and, as of last week, more than $340 million in payments have been received, Travis said.
“The remainder of the settlement money will come in over a period of years, depending on the settlement agreement and will then be subject to disbursement in terms of the MOU,” Travis said.
Once the foundation is set up, it will receive 72.5% of the state’s opioid litigation money. Local governments in the state will get 24% of the money. The state will hold 3% of the funds in an account to pay for unforeseen costs of litigation, he said.
Travis said the Attorney General’s Office also is in the process of hiring a search firm to find the most qualified candidate to be the foundation’s executive director. The director selection will be subject to approval from the board.
Also Tuesday, lawmakers heard from representatives of Lauren’s Wish, a Morgantown 28-bed facility that helps stabilize overdose patients until they can get into treatment. Ed Boyle, the organization’s director, told lawmakers his organization fills a gap in the overdose recovery process. When a person overdoses and is taken to an emergency room and stabilized, they’re often released, he said.
“Unless they have the family support system, or the financial wherewithal to take the next step in the recovery process, they're going right back to the environment that led to the overdose in the beginning,” Boyle said. “We termed it 'treat and street.' And so these ... are people in our communities [who] are falling in these gaps.”
“We take them, a warm handoff from the emergency department, and transfer them right over to us,” Dr. Kevin Blankenship, the organization's medical director, said. "We can get them stabilized on Suboxone, if necessary, and we can keep them safe and keep them healthy and get them transported to their ultimate goal."
Blankenship said the organization, which started six months ago, is self-funded for the first year. Insurance does not pay for it, he said.
"The problem for us, and that's what you guys are about to start addressing, is what are you going to do with all these [opioid settlement] funds that you've got now," Blankenship said. "And how can we get some of that? Because we're a strictly fundraising grant program."
Blankenship said the program needs to be duplicated in other regions of the state.
