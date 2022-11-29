Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Joining forces photo.jpeg

Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, Assistant Adjutant General – Army (left), Caleb Melton (center) and Beth Melton (right) pose in front of Christmas decorations at the White House prior to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s Joining Forces event held Nov. 28, at the White House in Washington, D.C. The Melton family participated in a roundtable discussion with the First Lady and National Guard families from across the United States on issues affecting National Guard children. 

 Courtesy photo

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden held a Joining Forces Initiative on Nov. 28, in Washington, D.C. A West Virginia Air National Guard family from the Charleston area, Chief Master Sgt. Scott Melton, his wife Beth and their son Caleb, participated in the event.

Caleb was one of the seven National Guard children selected to participate in a roundtable discussion with the First Lady, highlighting their unique experiences and how their communities and schools can support them.

