WV American Water accepting applications for 2020 Environmental Grant Program

WVAW accepting grant applications
West Virginia American Water is accepting applications for the company’s 2020 Environmental Grant Program, which offers funding for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in our local communities.
To qualify for Environmental Grant funding, a proposed project must be:
- Located within the West Virginia American Water service area
- Completed between May and November of the grant funding year
- Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program
Information and applications can be found on the Environmental Grant Program page of the company’s website. For more information, please contact Bradley Harris, external affairs specialist, at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 31 and recipients will be notified in April.
Physician admits to illegal pill prescriptions
BECKLEY — A physician had admitted to illegally prescribing pain pills in Southern West Virginia, federal prosecutors said.
Dr. William Earley, 63, pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose.
Prosecutors said Earley worked at a Charleston pain clinic but had no formal training for treating chronic pain. Earley indicated that patient files were poorly kept and often contained little relevant medical information.
Earley admitted prescribing oxycodone to a patient who had reported his medication stolen.
Earley did not conduct a physical examination and did not address the patient’s failed drug tests or the possibility of addiction or diversion, prosecutors said.
Earley faces up to 10 years in federal prison. His sentencing was set for May 11.
— the associated Press