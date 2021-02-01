All aspiring environmental stewards should take note that West Virginia American Water is now accepting applications for its 2021 Environmental Grant Program.
The company announced Monday that proposed projects for the program must address a source water or watershed protection need in the community, be completed between May 1 and Nov. 30, be a new or innovative program for the community or serve as a significant expansion of an existing program, be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations, show evidence of sustainability after the grant money is used and be located within one of West Virginia American Water’s service areas in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne or Webster counties.
Applications must be emailed or postmarked by March 31. Recipients will be notified in April.
West Virginia American Water said it has awarded 52 grants totaling more than $123,000 to communities and organizations across the state since 2012. The annual program offers funding for innovative, community-based environmental projects that benefit watersheds and improve surface water and groundwater supplies.
The company awarded $10,000 in grants last year. That total was composed of $3,200 to WVU Extension Service to support a grazing and pasture improvement project across Southwestern West Virginia, $2,500 to Coal River Group for the youth water sampling program along the Big, Little and Lower Coal Rivers in Boone and Kanawha counties, $2,500 to the Wayne County Farm Bureau/Guyan Conservation District to install drip irrigation systems in Spring Valley High School’s greenhouse and $1,800 to Cub Scouts of St. Albans to support an urban watershed improvement project along the Kanawha River.
Information and applications can be found on the Environmental Grant Program page of the company’s website. Bradley Harris, external affairs specialist, is available to provide additional information at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com.