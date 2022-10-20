Author and illustrator Ashley Belote sets up her booth Thursday for the West Virginia Book Festival, which begins Friday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Belote, a native of Terra Alta who now resides in Charlotte, will give a presentation from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday on writing, illustrating and publishing children's books.
For the first time in three years, the West Virginia Book Festival will be back in full swing this weekend as an in-person event.
The first full day of festivities kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday at 10 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Opening-day activities include writing workshops and presentations throughout the day, with the evening being capped by a 6 p.m. presentation from featured author Elin Hilderbrand.
Hilderbrand has written 28 novels, her most recent being "The Hotel Nantucket."
The festival concludes Saturday and sees the return of the popular used book sale. Doors open at 8 a.m., with the sale continuing throughout the day. Books that do not sell throughout the day will be available for reduced prices from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Also on Saturday, the event will host more writing workshops and featured authors. Saturday’s featured authors include Charlie Ryan and Mitch Evans, who co-authored the 2021 Charleston murder mystery "Murder on Staunton Road," Marc Brown, V.E. Schwab and C.J. Box.
Brown is the author of the bestselling "Arthur" children’s books, as well as the six-time Emmy Award-winning animated "Arthur" television series. His presentation is set to begin at 11 a.m..
A full up-to-date schedule of events is available at wvbookfestival.org. The West Virginia Book Festival is free to the public.
Brittany Addis, festival co-chairwoman and a librarian at the Cross Lanes branch of the Kanawha County Public Library system, said authors will be holding book signings following their presentations. She predicted a lot of enthusiasm around the festival lineup, noting the event is returning in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. The festival was a virtual event last year.
“We are expecting a large crowd. We know people are really excited for the event,” Addis said. “We have a really fantastic lineup of headlining authors.”
Bill Bitner is a writer and former professional wrestler who will present "Wrestling with Appalachian Horror" at 1 p.m. Saturday. Bitner is set to speak on how his horror fiction writing style has been influenced by Appalachia, and also on wrestling as a form of storytelling. He’ll also tell stories from his experiences inside the ring.
“[Bitner] is multitalented,” Addis said, “and he’s doing a great presentation about his eclectic experiences and how they have influenced his writing.”
Addis said the festival has a number of activities available for children. There is also a festival marketplace where many West Virginia authors and publishers will have tables set up to display their wares.
The West Virginia Book Festival festivities kicked off Thursday evening with the annual McCreight Lecture in the Humanities at the University of Charleston’s Geary Auditorium, which featured award-winning journalists and best-selling authors James and Deborah Fallows.
The 2022 West Virginia Book Festival’s charter presenters include The Kanawha County Public Library, The Library Foundation of Kanawha County Inc., the West Virginia Humanities Council and the Charleston Gazette-Mail. This year’s sponsors include West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Library Commission, the Center for the Book, the Marshall University Foundation, the Friends of the Library and TC Energy Foundation.